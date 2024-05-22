Lions Fans React to Disrespectful Jared Goff PFF Ranking
During the NFL offseason, the sporting landscape is filled with predictions, rankings and opinions regarding various aspects of the league.
Recently, Pro Football Focus released quarterback rankings that have caused quite the stir among Detroit Lions supporters.
Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has clearly established himself as being among the 10 best signal-callers starting in the NFL.
Despite the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback leading the Lions to the NFC championship game, writer Trevor Sikkema only ranked Goff 16th on his list.
"For as much as Goff was already an efficient, in-structure quarterback, he took that to an even higher level last season," Sikkema explained. "His 85.2 passing grade in 2023 was the highest of his career, his 3.4% big-time throw percentage was the highest single-season number since his Rams days and his 2.4% turnover-worthy play percentage was a career low."
More: Jared Goff Reviews Detroit Lions Offseason
Knocks that have followed Goff throughout his career include his struggles when pressured and his clear lack of mobility compared to more athletic quarterbacks.
Sikkema writes, "Unfortunately, Goff's play under pressure and outside of structure continues to leave a lot to be desired when compared to other top NFL quarterbacks."
Supporters took to social media to disparage the list and to support one of the most popular sports figures in Detroit.
One supporter posted, "You have Tua, TLaw, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy over Jared Goff. PFF stay making the worst lists I’ve ever seen with my own 2 eyes fr."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the 29-year-old being ranked the 16th-best NFL quarterback.