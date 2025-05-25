Mina Kimes: Lions Don't Have 'That Guy' Opposite of Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions are getting Aidan Hutchinson back into the mix on the defensive line, but concerns are still abound about who will line up opposite him.
Detroit released Za'Darius Smith, who remains a free agent, after acquiring him at last season's trade deadline. Additionally, the team didn't draft an edge rusher until the sixth-round when they added Ahmed Hassanein.
Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal are currently the top options opposite Hutchinson on the roster. Both players have injury history, and neither has been able to find consistency in the pass-rush element of the game throughout their career.
Davenport has the ability to be a big impact player in 2025, but has been severely limited by injuries throughout his career. Paschal, meanwhile, has produced as a run defender but has lacked the pass-rush pop throughout his three NFL seasons.
ESPN NFL insider Mina Kimes noted that the team lacks the established second option opposite Hutchinson. To offset this, the team could benefit by forcing opponents into more third-and-long situations.
"They still don't have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson, another opposite pass-rusher who's really emerged," Kimes said on a recent episode of NFL Live. "Josh Paschal's still in the lineup, Davenport last year got injured. But I think, situationally, they can help whoever it is opposite Aidan Hutchinson by putting them in more third-and-longs."
The Lions lost Hutchinson, who still managed to lead the team in sacks, after just five games. While his absence has been tabbed as a main reason why the team finished tied-for-23rd in sacks, Kimes noted that there were underlying aspects of the run defense struggling that also contributed to this lack of production. Last season, the run defense finished fifth in total yards allowed.
Detroit's plethora of injuries certainly contributed to the struggles of the run defense, and in turn the team was forced to blitz at a high rate.
Kimes believes that improving the run defense could be a major factor in getting more production from the pass-rush.
"Talk about the blitzing, and how much they had to and whether or not they can rush with four, it really does tie back to the run defense quietly being an issue," Kimes said. "And this was an issue throughout the season, even before Aidan Hutchinson got injured. If they can get in more third-and-longs with the help of that run defense, then it'll be easier for those four to rush the passer."