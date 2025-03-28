Mock Draft Roundup: Ohio State Offensive Lineman Becomes Popular Lions Pick
It's time for the 10th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening both their offensive and defensive lines at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Safety Malaki Starks, George
Starks is presently being mocked by the following:
As Tannenbaum writes, “This would be a classic Detroit pick: a productive player with versatility from a big school. The Lions do have Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph patrolling the third level at safety, so Starks could sink down over the slot for now; he occasionally played there at Georgia. And after all the injuries we saw in Detroit last season, giving the defense more options wouldn't be the worst move. Starks had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups over three college seasons.”
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is currently being selected by the following:
Draft Wire (Jeff Risdon), The Detroit News (Nolan Bianchi)
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson is currently being selected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)
As Decker writes, “Jackson hasn’t received much first-round hype, but he has aced the offseason circuit. He was dominant at the Senior Bowl, tested exceptionally well at the NFL Combine, and has presented well in meetings so far. All of that to go with his impressive film.
At 6’7″ and 280 pounds, Jackson possesses one of the most physically imposing frames in the 2025 draft class. He recorded 6.5 sacks in 2024, and, despite his length, is highly explosive, showcasing outstanding get-off speed and the ability to bend with power. A high-effort player with relentless pursuit, Jackson has seen his draft stock rise and could creep into the first-round conversation. Jackson looks like a Detroit Lion. Pairing Jackson with Aidan Hutchinson would give Detroit a formidable pass-rushing duo that would quickly rank among the league’s best.”
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea is presently being picked by the following:
As Reuter writes, “Detroit moves Savaiinaea back to right guard, where he started as a freshman before shifting to tackle for most of his sophomore season and his entire junior campaign. The Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes Lions have won a lot of games due to their offensive line, so it's important to keep the strength a strength.”
Cornerback Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Network (Marco Enriquez)
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is currently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Network (Owain Jones)
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is presently being drafted by the following:
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is currently being projected by the following:
The Draft Network (Daniel Harms), Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick), FOX Sports (Ralph Vacchiano; trade down with the Philadelphia Eagles to No. 32 overall)
As Vacchiano pens, “The Lions could be tempted by a trade-down offer here, as well, but they're running out of choices at edge rusher. They know they desperately need someone opposite Aidan Hutchinson to take some pressure off him. They also learned last season that they could use some more defensive depth overall. This 6-3, 251-pounder plays with an edge that Dan Campbell is just going to love. It's a big leap from the level of competition he's played at, but his ceiling might be high.”
Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is currently being mocked by the following:
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks), CBS Sports (Peter Prisco)
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is presently being drafted by the following:
NFL.com (Charles Davis), The 33rd Team (Ian Valentino)
As Valentino expresses, “Detroit won't be able to spend a ton at defensive end in the coming years because of the massive extension Aidan Hutchinson will receive. That leaves the draft as their option to find a complementary piece.
James Pearce Jr. is the second-best pure pass-rusher in the class today, and Detroit can overlook his lean frame and some run-game concerns. This is a tremendous value for a speedy, pro-ready threat.”
Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Texas
Banks is presently being mocked by the following:
Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald)
Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is currently being drafted by the following:
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Ben Rolfe)
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is currently being drafted by the following:
WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
As Campbell writes, “The Lions could use more rotational edge rush talent and defensive line depth. Plus, Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal will be in the last year of their contracts in 2025 and both have durability issues. Here’s a rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson in the long-term. The Lions like edge rushers that are strong and have size. Tuimoloau can rush with power or speed and he fits what the Lions like in defensive linemen.”
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Josh Liskiewitz), Tankathon
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: