Mock Draft Roundup: Texas A&M EDGE Becoming Popular Lions Target

Lions beef up defensive line in sixth mock draft roundup for 2025 draft.

Vito Chirco

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (DL68) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's time for the sixth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have once again prioritized defensive line help at No. 28 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon is presently being mocked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante), Tankathon

As Infante pens, “Injuries to their defense hurt the Detroit Lions significantly down the stretch, making overall depth an expected priority for them this offseason. In particular, they found themselves hurting in big games along the defensive line as starters went down.

It’s a loaded defensive tackle class, but Derrick Harmon has the tools to warrant his name being mentioned among the best of them. He has length, size, athleticism, and power that’s maximized in how active his hands are when he’s rushing the passer up the middle.”

EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia 

Williams is presently being selected by the following:

On SI (John Maakaron)

As Maakaron writes, “The Lions have been searching for a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson for multiple seasons. In this dream scenario, Detroit lands a premium defender who is physical against the run and has serious pass-rush juice. He’s an ideal compliment for Hutchinson and will be an immediate boost for the defensive line.”

EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA 

Oladejo is currently being selected by the following: 

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.)

EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce is currently being selected by the following:

The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs)

EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State 

Tuimoloau is presently being drafted by the following: 

Yahoo! Sports (Nate Tice)

As Tice writes, “There’s something about the pairing of Tuimoloau with Aidan Hutchinson that I like. Tuimoloau is a strong pocket pusher who is effective against the run and pass. He isn’t always the sexiest player, but his strength combined with Hutchinson’s quickness and Alim McNeill on the inside would be a nightmare in the pocket for QBs to navigate.”

EDGE Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Campbell is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

As Stackpole expresses, “Jihaad Campbell played mostly off-ball linebacker at Alabama, but he's more than capable of being an edge rusher, and that's where he would thrive in Detroit opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Campbell only helped his draft stock with his performance at the NFL combine.”

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State 

Williams is currently being drafted by the following:

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Pro Football Network (Joe DeLeone)

Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel is currently being projected by the following: 

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart is currently being mocked by the following: 

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), Pro Football Focus (Dalton Wasserman), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell writes, “The Lions could use more rotational edge rush talent and defensive line depth. Plus, Za’Darius Smith, and Josh Paschal will be in the last year of their contracts in 2025. Here’s a rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson in the long-term.

Stewart (6-6, 290) is a big, fast, and strong defensive lineman. In 2024, he had 31 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two passes batted. Stewart had 1.5 sacks in each of the 2023 and 2022 seasons. Stewart has a great skill set with a lot of upside, but he lacks instincts and is very raw.”

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame 

Morrison is presently being picked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)

Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State 

Jackson is presently being mocked by the following: 

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), WalterFootball

