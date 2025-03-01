Mock Draft Roundup: Texas A&M EDGE Becoming Popular Lions Target
It's time for the sixth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have once again prioritized defensive line help at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is presently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante), Tankathon
As Infante pens, “Injuries to their defense hurt the Detroit Lions significantly down the stretch, making overall depth an expected priority for them this offseason. In particular, they found themselves hurting in big games along the defensive line as starters went down.
It’s a loaded defensive tackle class, but Derrick Harmon has the tools to warrant his name being mentioned among the best of them. He has length, size, athleticism, and power that’s maximized in how active his hands are when he’s rushing the passer up the middle.”
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is presently being selected by the following:
As Maakaron writes, “The Lions have been searching for a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson for multiple seasons. In this dream scenario, Detroit lands a premium defender who is physical against the run and has serious pass-rush juice. He’s an ideal compliment for Hutchinson and will be an immediate boost for the defensive line.”
EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Oladejo is currently being selected by the following:
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is currently being selected by the following:
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is presently being drafted by the following:
As Tice writes, “There’s something about the pairing of Tuimoloau with Aidan Hutchinson that I like. Tuimoloau is a strong pocket pusher who is effective against the run and pass. He isn’t always the sexiest player, but his strength combined with Hutchinson’s quickness and Alim McNeill on the inside would be a nightmare in the pocket for QBs to navigate.”
EDGE Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is presently being mocked by the following:
As Stackpole expresses, “Jihaad Campbell played mostly off-ball linebacker at Alabama, but he's more than capable of being an edge rusher, and that's where he would thrive in Detroit opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Campbell only helped his draft stock with his performance at the NFL combine.”
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is currently being drafted by the following:
The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Pro Football Network (Joe DeLeone)
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is currently being mocked by the following:
The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez), Pro Football Focus (Dalton Wasserman), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
As Campbell writes, “The Lions could use more rotational edge rush talent and defensive line depth. Plus, Za’Darius Smith, and Josh Paschal will be in the last year of their contracts in 2025. Here’s a rusher to go with Aidan Hutchinson in the long-term.
Stewart (6-6, 290) is a big, fast, and strong defensive lineman. In 2024, he had 31 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two passes batted. Stewart had 1.5 sacks in each of the 2023 and 2022 seasons. Stewart has a great skill set with a lot of upside, but he lacks instincts and is very raw.”
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison is presently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is presently being mocked by the following:
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following:
CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), WalterFootball