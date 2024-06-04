All Lions

Terrion Arnold, Taylor Decker Do Not Participate at Minicamp

Find out who participated at practice Tuesday at minicamp.

John Maakaron

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
/ Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Tuesday marked the first practice of mandatory minicamp for the Detroit Lions. After each of the last two weeks featured voluntary organized team activity sessions, this week brings a three-day mandatory event for the organization.

The Lions welcomed back several players who did not participate last week. On the offensive side, linemen Kayode Awosika and Christian Mahogany were back in action. As was wide receiver Antoine Green, who Dan Campbell said needed to compete this spring to earn a roster spot.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and outside linebacker James Houston were also back in the mix after being sidelined last week. Center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Alex Anzalone also returned to action after missing each of the first two open OTA sessions.

Safety Kerby Joseph, who won't participate in team drills prior to training camp while recovering from offseason hip surgery, was moving around in early individual work. Meanwhile, defensive back Brian Branch was present at the workout but remains in a walking boot.

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker, cornerback Terrion Arnold, outside linebacker Marcus Davenport and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were also in attendance, but not participating.

Cornerbacks Craig James and Emmanuel Moseley, defensive linemen DJ Reader and Kyle Peko and outside linebacker Nate Lynn were among others not in action Tuesday.

Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was moving around as well and was working against third-string wideouts. The rookie from Missouri has been limited while continuing to rehab a surgery he had while playing collegiately.

Team owner Sheila Hamp was also in attendance at Tuesday's practice.

