Notebook: Packers Coach Hopes 'Flag Guy' Allowed Ford Field Return
The Detroit Lions recently revoked the season tickets of Fahad Yousif following an on-field verbal incident with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
On the field pregame to hold the flag for the national anthem, Yousif went back-and-forth with LaFleur. Yousif was escorted back to the stands before the anthem started and eventually ejected from the game before halftime.
Afterwards, Yousif had his season tickets taken away and was banned from all NFL stadiums. LaFleur learned of this, and said he wanted the fan to be allowed back into Ford Field when asked by local radio.
“I did see that. That’s unfortunate. I will say, I think we are spoiled by our Packer fans who are very welcoming. I think the guy got caught up in the moment," LaFleur told Milwaukee's 97.3 The Game. "(He) should be sorry. I hope for his sake that eventually he’ll get to — I don’t know if I’d give him that (on-field) opportunity again, but hopefully they let him back in the building. It’s one thing when you’re doing it from the stands, it’s another thing when you get the opportunity to be on the field and be in our domain. I was like, ‘Is this guy really coming at me right now?’ It escalated and got out of control.”
According to The Athletic, Yousif completed a fan conduct course from the NFL and has reached an agreement with the Lions to have his ban from the stadium revoked upon completing the class and writing an apology.
'Why in the hell is the sky falling?'
The Lions have had to endure criticism after their first loss since Week 2, as they showed flaws in their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Pair the issues with the injuries they sustained, and there is concern about the team's future heading into the playoffs.
Despite that, the coaching staff and players have taken a positive approach to moving forward. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was no different, as he openly questioned why concern was permeating.
"We're 12-2, and the sky is falling? We're in the playoffs, we're in the tournament. Why in the hell is the sky falling for us? Why do we have to sit back and be sad? We let you guys do that," Glenn said. "Our job is to go play football, and that's what we're gonna continue to do. We've lost two games. We have a chance to win out and accomplish everything we want to accomplish. So why should we sit back and wallow and think the sky is falling. It's dumb."
Impact of Khalil Dorsey's injury
Among the key players Detroit lost in Sunday's game was Khalil Dorsey, who suffered a fractured leg. Dorsey was valuable as a backup cornerback, but his biggest impact came on special teams for Detroit.
Dorsey had been called one of the league's best gunners by Dan Campbell earlier in the year, and had been playing special teams at a high level for coordinator Dave Fipp.
"Obviously crushed for him. This guy is an incredible player for us," Fipp said. "Watching the film this morning, even on punt return holding up one of their gunners, did a great job for us. He was a great player for us all year long. You hate seeing guys get hurt in this game, it's one of the worst parts about it."
With Dorsey sidelined, the Lions could turn to a number of different players to fill the void left by his departer. Fipp mentioned Brandon Joseph as a potential replacement.
"Unfortunately, it's also part of the game. It doesn't make me feel better it happened on defense. It can happen on special teams, it can happen on defense," Fipp said. "Doesn't really matter where it happens, ultimately, it's devastating any time a guy goes down. But, bottom line is it creates an opportunity for somebody else to step up."
Ben Johnson: 'There's a Fire' to Be NFL Head Coach
Finding ways to win
The Lions defense took plenty of heat for allowing 48 points to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's loss. However, there were also issues that the Lions faced on the offensive side of the ball.
Detroit punted on its first two offensive series Sunday, and Buffalo scored on both of their first two to gain an early 14-0 advantage. Moving forward, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is focused on finding ways for the offense to be able to outscore opponents if the team gets into shootouts.
"Honestly, it doesn't change our approach at all. Our goal each and every week is to find a way to score one more point than our opponent," Johnson said. "Our message to the guys on Wednesday when they came in was, 'How many points did we need to win that game?' And it was 49. Have we scored 50 points? Yes. So we're capable of doing it, but we can't do it when we have those three-and-outs and the turnovers, it's just not feasible to get it done that way. The defense will bounce back, I know they'll play well the next three games. It's not like that performance is gonna happen every week, but we as an offense have to do what we're capable of to find a way to get more points than that."
Worst mistake of last five years
ESPN put together a ranking of each NFL team's worst mistake of the last five years. For Detroit, the decision to draft cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall in the 2020 Draft was listed as the worst choice the organization has made over that timeframe.
Okudah dealt with numerous injuries, including a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He was up-and-down in 2022 upon returning, and Detroit dealt him to Atlanta prior to the 2023 season.
Detroit's mistake ranked 29th, with Cleveland's decision to trade for and subsuquently sign Deshaun Watson to a five-year extension as the worst.
"I'd classify this move more as bad luck than a bad process, but there's no arguing it didn't work out. Okudah struggled through injuries and lapses in confidence during his rookie season," wrote Bill Barnwell. "With Patricia gone after the 2020 season, new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn undoubtedly hoped to get the most our of a fellow cornerback, but Okudah ruptured an Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He came back in 2022 but never emerged as the cover corner the Lions hoped, and he fell out of the starting lineup toward the end of the season. He has bounced around with the Falcons and Texans since."