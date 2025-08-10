All Lions

Lions Safety Posts Encouraging Message on Social Media

Lions defensive back does not want supporters to stress after scary collision.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts on the field after an injury to safety Morice Norris (26)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts on the field after an injury to safety Morice Norris (26) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions safety Morris Norris took to social media to share his thanks for all the well wishes he has received after being carted off the field against the Atlanta Falcons.

Early in the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old collided with Falcons running back Nathan Carter. Medical personnel attended to his apparent head injury and then transported him to a nearby hospital.

Players on both sidelines were praying and the decision was made to suspend the game.

Norris shared, after the Lions expressed he was in stable condition, "Amen, Amen. I'm all good man. Don't stress it. Appreciate all the check-ins and love.

The Lions provided an update after he was taken to the hospital, sharing, "Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support."

After seeing their teammate down, it was certainly difficult for the Lions and also for the Falcons to continue playing a meaningless preseason game.

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris was praised by the Dan Campbell for being a class act and understanding the need to halt and eventually suspend the game.

Atlanta's coach shared, when asked by reporters postgame, "Just Dan and myself. Respect for his family, Morice Norris. It was that simple. It's not a lot of times that, that happens. You know, I can't sit here and tell you that I've been through a lot of things, or seen a lot of things. I don't think any of us have. That was the moment, and the decision was the right thing to do for our football team and the Lions football team."

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had been expressing his well wishes, expressed his excitement at hearing the good news, posting on social media, "Y’all don’t even understand how happy I am to see my dawg smiling man. God works in mysterious way, it was just a reminder that we can’t take this beautiful game for granted and as fans y’all should understand what we go through putting our livelihood at risks once again I’m glad my brother is alive and well."

It was reported Norris was expected to return to Motown on Saturday, mere hours after one of the scarier sights witnessed by many.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News