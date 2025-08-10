Lions Safety Posts Encouraging Message on Social Media
Detroit Lions safety Morris Norris took to social media to share his thanks for all the well wishes he has received after being carted off the field against the Atlanta Falcons.
Early in the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old collided with Falcons running back Nathan Carter. Medical personnel attended to his apparent head injury and then transported him to a nearby hospital.
Players on both sidelines were praying and the decision was made to suspend the game.
Norris shared, after the Lions expressed he was in stable condition, "Amen, Amen. I'm all good man. Don't stress it. Appreciate all the check-ins and love.
The Lions provided an update after he was taken to the hospital, sharing, "Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support."
After seeing their teammate down, it was certainly difficult for the Lions and also for the Falcons to continue playing a meaningless preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris was praised by the Dan Campbell for being a class act and understanding the need to halt and eventually suspend the game.
Atlanta's coach shared, when asked by reporters postgame, "Just Dan and myself. Respect for his family, Morice Norris. It was that simple. It's not a lot of times that, that happens. You know, I can't sit here and tell you that I've been through a lot of things, or seen a lot of things. I don't think any of us have. That was the moment, and the decision was the right thing to do for our football team and the Lions football team."
Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had been expressing his well wishes, expressed his excitement at hearing the good news, posting on social media, "Y’all don’t even understand how happy I am to see my dawg smiling man. God works in mysterious way, it was just a reminder that we can’t take this beautiful game for granted and as fans y’all should understand what we go through putting our livelihood at risks once again I’m glad my brother is alive and well."
It was reported Norris was expected to return to Motown on Saturday, mere hours after one of the scarier sights witnessed by many.