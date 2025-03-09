Myles Garrett Extension Ends Hope For Detroit Lions Trade
The Cleveland Browns have made a decision on All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old has reached an agreement with the Browns on a new, lucrative contract extension. Garrett is reportedly set to earn an average of $40 million annually and $123.5 in guaranteed money.
Officially, the contract is a four-year extension onto the two years remaining on his current contract. He becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
This offseason, there were many clamoring for the Detroit Lions to make a trade offer to land Garrett, especially he released a public statement requesting to be traded away from the only team he has played for in his career.
Cleveland maintained their stance that Garrett was a franchise player and never had any intention of parting ways with one of the best pass-rushers in the National Football League.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes expressed at the scouting combine the Lions likely would not be able to be in the sweepstakes for a high-end, pricey defensive end.
In fact, Holmes added that NFL teams do not typically part ways that easily with quality defensive ends. Both Garrett and Maxx Crosby have earned contract extensions this offseason.
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has also been given permission to seek a trade, as he is seeking an extension after leading the league in sacks.
“Because we have so much that’s upcoming, I don’t really foresee us being -- I don’t know what the line is of being big spenders in free agency," Holmes said. "I know that you guys have questioned me in the past, ‘What is a big spender in free agency?’ Well, a $6 million guy, $8 million, $10 million, $12 million, that’s not pocket change. We’ve done that in the past, I don’t know what that number is.
"But it does put a limit on how much you can spend externally in free agency when you’re trying to keep your guys that, you know, because you want to keep the known good players, and you don’t want to compromise them to over spend on the unknowns.”