Former Lions Star DT Announces Retirement
Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has officially taken his final snap in the NFL.
After not playing in the 2024 season, Suh made his retirement from the league official Saturday in a social media post.
“I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I have so many memories to cherish,” Suh wrote. “13 seasons. 5x All-Pro. A Super Bowl ring. Countless battles in the trenches. I left it all on the field, and now I’m stepping away with peace and gratitude. Because I’ve been preparing for this moment for years. Football was my passion, but it was never my endgame. My next season is about impact, purpose and legacy. About helping others build wealth, lead with intention, and create lasting freedom.”
His retirement ends an illustrious 13-year career, which began when he was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Suh was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, and he was a three-time First Team All-Pro selection throughout his five years in Detroit. In his five seasons with the Lions, he recorded a total of 238 combined tackles and 36 sacks.
After leaving the Lions in 2015, he would play for four different organizations over the final eight years of his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
Suh’s retirement announcement comes one year to the day after the death of his father, who was an integral part of his life.
As he shared, Suh’s father was his role model and a coach in his younger years. The motivation his father offered him often fueled him during his time on the field.
“He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor. He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do. Every snap I took in football carried his fingerprint. Every time I lined up across from someone, I could hear his voice pushing me, reminding me that I wasn’t just representing myself. I was representing him, my family, my name.”
For his next chapter, Suh has elected to start a new podcast aimed at teaching lessons about building wealth and improving leadership.
The podcast, titled ‘No Free Lunch’ launched it’s first episode on July 1.
“I’ve lived. I’ve learned. I’ve built. I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. And now I want to share what I’ve learned; especially with athletes, entrepreneurs, and young people navigating life and money. That’s why I created the No Free Lunch podcast. It’s about real conversations, real strategy, and real education. Because freedom doesn’t come from dame, it comes from knowledge and how you move. Now I’m using my platform to serve something bigger.”