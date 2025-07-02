Who Are Lions' All-21st Century Defensive Linemen?
The Detroit Lions' defensive line has had plenty of talent in its room over the last 25 years.
There have been several All-Pro talents in this group, as the Lions have had some exciting talent on their defensive line. However, keeping that talent together has proven to be a struggle at points.
Regardless, there have been several players who made big marks and left large footprints on the organization since 2000. As a result, whittling the group down to four proved to be a challenge.
Here are the four defensive linemen who make up the Lions' All-21st Century Team defensive line.
DT: Ndamukong Suh
Suh was a dominant presence in the middle of the Lions' defensive line for five seasons. After being drafted second overall in the 2010 NFL draft, he assumed a role in the middle of the defensive interior right away and became a force to be reckoned with.
The Nebraska product racked up 10 sacks in his first season, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Pro honors. It would be the first of three All-Pro selections for Suh, who also made four Pro Bowls during his time in Detroit.
In five seasons, Suh recorded 36.0 sacks and 66 tackles for loss. He would go on to play for four other organizations in his 13-year career, and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DT: Shaun Rogers
Rogers entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions in 2001, and became a staple for the organization for seven seasons. While he never garnered the flashy production, he was a steady and consistent player amidst the Lions' team woes in his tenure.
As a rookie, Rogers finished third in Rookie of the Year voting after getting three sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 81 combined tackles. He was a nuisance for opposing run games, as he would often find himself causing havoc in the backfield.
He made two Pro Bowl appearances in his time with the Lions, and was a Second Team All-Pro in 2004. His biggest moment came in 2007, his final season with the Lions, when he picked off a pass and rumbled 66 yards for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
Rogers would depart the Lions after that season and would play a total of five more seasons, three with the Cleveland Browns and one each with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.
DE: Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson has quickly become one of the most elite pass rushers in the entire league since being drafted second overall in the 2022 draft. He endured a bit of a lull in his second season, but finished strong to log his first double-digit performance of his career in 2023.
The Michigan product was on a record pace before suffering a devastating broken leg that ended his season in 2024. Now healthy, Hutchinson appears to be regaining his form and should be a force for the Lions' defense in the upcoming season.
The defender gives the Lions a dominant force on the edge, and as a result he is viewed as a core piece for the team and its future.
DE: Ezekiel 'Ziggy' Ansah
As the fifth-overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Ansah was another instant impact rookie. He recorded eight sacks in his first season, while also adding two forced fumbles. The following year, he had 7.5 sacks and looked to be blossoming.
His third NFL seasons was his true breakout year, as he notched 14.5 sacks which was just .5 sacks off the team record for single-season sacks behind Robert Porcher's 1999 season. However, his production dimished to just two sacks in 13 games the following year.
Ansah appeared to be regaining his form after registering 12 sacks in 2017, but was limited to just seven games in 2018 due to injuries. He was not re-signed following the 2018 season and would finish his career after one season apiece with Seattle and San Francisco.
Lions All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart
WR: Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Sam LaPorta
OL: Jeff Backus, Rob Sims, Frank Ragnow, Larry Warford, Penei Sewell
DL: Ndamukong Suh, Shaun Rogers, Aidan Hutchinson, Ezekiel Ansah