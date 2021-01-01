When Can the Detroit Lions Interview Ed Dodds, Mike Borgonzi?

Read more on the NFL rule change that will govern when the Detroit Lions can interview candidates for general manager employed by other teams.

The Detroit Lions have conducted a series of interviews to find their next general manager, including with Louis Riddick, Thomas Dimitroff, Scott Pioli, and Rick Smith.

Teams still cannot interview general manager candidates who are currently employed by another NFL team until the end of the regular season.

The day after the NFL regular season ends is January 4th, 2021.

At that point, in-person interviews may begin for the general manager or head coaching candidates who are either not employed by an NFL team or are with a team that is not in the postseason.

Virtual interviews can begin of any candidate and those requests cannot be denied.

If the candidate’s team is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin and those requests cannot be denied, either.

During his time as a senior executive of player personnel with the Seattle Seahawks, Ed Dodds was credited with having drafted quarterback Russell Wilson and with having been the instrumental force behind the "Legion of Boom."

Mike Borgonzi is highly regarded as a solid talent evaluator who has aided the Chiefs in producing very impressive draft classes.

Among the impactful players selected by the Chiefs during his time in Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes (2017), Clyde Edwards Helaire (2020), Marcus Peters (2015), Eric Fisher (2013) and Dee Ford (2014).

More from SI All Lions:

SI All Lions Roundtable: Resolutions for the Detroit Lions

Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay's 2020 Season Ends

2021 Mock Draft: Why EDGE Kwity Paye Would Shine in Detroit

Jayron Kearse Exected to Sign with Ravens

Fantasy Football: D'Andre Swift Is a Must-Start against Vikings

Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Dwayne Haskins

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.