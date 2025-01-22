New York Jets Hire Lions DC Aaron Glenn as Head Coach
Prior to Monday, the Detroit Lions hadn't had a coordinator hired directly for a head coaching job since Don Shula did it in 1963. On Wednesday, the team lost its second coordinator in three days.
Aaron Glenn, the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021, has agreed to become the next head coach of the New York Jets, according to reports. He returns to the organization where he played the first eight seasons of his NFL career.
As a member of the Jets, he made two Pro Bowls and recorded 24 interceptions from 1994, when he was the No. 12 overall Draft pick, through 2001.
Glenn was requested for interviews with each of the first six coaching jobs that were open this offseason, with the Cowboys’ vacancy opening last week while Detroit was preparing for the Divisional Round. He declined the Patriots but took the other five.
Now Glenn, who arrived in Detroit alongside Dan Campbell in 2021, will leave a big void from a coaching and leadership perspective. Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who also came to Detroit in the first year of the Campbell era, had high praise for the coach who he’s worked with closely on a recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast.
“Everything that is said about Dan, as far as leadership and culture and development and all of those great things, him and A.G. are, in my mind, two of the best I’ve been around,” Anzalone said. “He’s ready for a head coaching job, I know he wants it. I’ve seen him develop as a coordinator and a coach and it’s cool to be a part of. He’s one of the best teachers that I’ve been around, as far as defensive football too.”
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold also learned plenty of lessons from the defensive coordinator. Glenn's scheme challenged the young defender to play plenty of man coverage, which he believes will benefit him long into his career.
"AG taught me a lot of lessons, but the main one that would stick out is just as far as being a competitor. His main point to us, day-in, day-out and night-in, night-out was just challenge," Arnold said. "Go out there and don’t beat yourself. The guy really taught me how to be a smart football player and he taught me how to be a pro, the ins and outs of it. I’m very fortunate to have somebody like that.”
Possible internal candidates to be Glenn's replacement include linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend and defensive assistant Jim O'Neil.
Glenn told reporters late in the regular season that he had been working closely with Sheppard, mentoring him for the possibility of taking on the role. O'Neil has been a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016), while Williams and Townsend have the tags or run game and pass game coordinator, respectively.