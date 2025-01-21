Evaluating Lions' Fifth-Year Option Decisions
As the Detroit Lions turn their focus to the offseason, the front office will be tasked with making decisions on a number of players with contracts looming.
In particular, the Lions will have to assess whether or not to accept the fifth-year options of 2022 first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. With that draft class coming into its fourth NFL season, teams will have to decide whether or not to utilize the extra year afforded to first-round picks.
The NFL has a set standard for deciding the value of these fifth-year options, as they are largely decided by playing time and performance benchmarks. These salaries will be in effect for the 2026 season, with the 2025 season being the last year of the players' four-year base rookie deals.
Players who reach multiple Pro Bowls in their first three seasons have their fifth-year option valued equally to the franchise tag at their respective position. Those who reach one Pro Bowl have their option valued equally to the transition tag.
For players who do not reach the Pro Bowl within their first three campaigns, there are two separate ways to determine the value of their fifth-year options. Players who play 75 percent of their team's snaps in two of their three seasons or at least 50 percent in all three are valued at the average of the third-through-20th highest salaries at their positions.
If a player does not meet any of these three benchmarks, the value of a base salary for a fifth-year option is derived from the average of the third-through-25th highest salaries at their respective positions.
For Detroit, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's fifth-year option is valued at $22,612,000. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, meanwhile, has his fifth-year option valued at $15,161,000, according to OverTheCap. Hutchinson has made one Pro Bowl and as a result gets that base salary, while Williams meets the requirement for the base level of fifth-year salary.
Both players, along with the rest of the 2022 class, are also extension-eligible this offseason. Last year, the Lions set a precedent by picking up Penei Sewell's fifth-year option and signing him to a lucrative four-year extension on top of that.
Both Hutchinson and Williams are deserving of having their options picked up. Hutchinson was on his way to another Pro Bowl campaign before suffering a season-ending injury, while Williams proved excatly what he can do by surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time.
Williams has had his share of ups and downs, including suspensions in each of the last two seasons, but the Lions have grown to trust the Alabama product. Dan Campbell praised the way he has endeared himself to his teammates, and he seems to be a solid fit within the organization.
While Williams may not wind up getting a salary at the very top of the receiver market, his performance in 2024 suggests that he could be in line for a hefty extension based on his ability to consistently challenge defenses down the field.
Hutchinson, meanwhile, could command top of the market money for an extension after recording 7.5 sacks in six games and becoming one of the league's top edge rushers prior to his injury.