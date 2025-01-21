All Lions

Detroit Lions Opt Not to Sign Five Players on Practice Squad

Veterans end up not signed to futures contracts.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones warms up before the Denver Broncos game
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones warms up before the Denver Broncos game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have now turned their attention to the process of evaluating their roster and looking towards the 2025 NFL season.

Five players who ended the 2024 season on the practice squad have yet to be brought back, including wideout Maurice Alexander, linebacker Kwon Alexander, running back Jermar Jefferson, tight end James Mitchell and wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

After the Lions made the decision to deal for the Peoples-Jones last year, the veteran wideout did not factor much into Ben Johnson's offense, spending the majority of the 2024 season on the practice squad.

Alexander was added to the roster due to a myriad of injuries to Detroit's linebackers unit. Malcolm Rodriguez, Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes all missed multiple games, leaving a void in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Futures contracts are offered for players that are free agents and not signed to a team’s 53-man active roster.

Detroit made the decision to sign 11 players to futures contracts Monday, including QB Jake Fromm, S Erick Hallett, WR Tom Kennedy, OT Jamarco Jones, S Loren Strickland, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, LB DaRon Gilbert, LB Abraham Beauplan, EDGE Isaac Ukwu, DT Chris Smith and OL Kingsley Eguakun.

Also, safety Morice Norris, who was not eligible to receive a futures contract, was also signed to the active roster. After spending time on Detroit's practice squad, Norris saw action for the Lions defense late in the season.

