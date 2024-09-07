NFC North News: Jordan Love Suffers MCL Sprain in Week 1 Loss
The Green Bay Packers will be without their starting quarterback for some time.
In the Packers' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Love suffered a MCL sprain. He exited the game three plays before it ended after taking a hit to the knee while trying to extend a play.
Love's recovery time is expected to be between three and six weeks, according to reports.
Malik Willis, who was acquired in a trade from the Tennessee Titans prior to final cuts, entered the game and was 0-for-1 passing and took a sack on his two snaps.
When asked about Love's status after Friday's game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur replied, "I don't know."
Love reportedly underwent an MRI upon the team returning from Brazil after Friday's game.
The Packers committed to Love long term in the offseason, signing him to a four-year, $220 million contract. The Utah State product threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year, leading the Packers to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Willis appears to be the starter moving forward. A third-round pick of the Titans, he has played in 12 NFL games over three seasons. In those games, he has completed 35-of-67 passes for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 1-2 record as a starter.
The Packers entered the season viewed as the top challenger to the Detroit Lions for the NFC North division title. While losing Love will be tough to overcome, the Packers have plenty of talent at the skill positions headlined by Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.
Defensively, Rashan Gary, Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney each made big plays in the season-opener. As a result, the Packers will remain a tough team, though their long-term outlook takes a hit wtithout their starting quarterback.