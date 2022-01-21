Skip to main content

NFL Buzz: Jim Caldwell Favorite to Land Chicago Bears Job

Could Jim Caldwell return to coach in the NFC North?

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell could find his way back coaching in the NFC North division. 

According to a Friday report from ESPN, "The Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests. This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he's in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff."

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian is aiding to direct the Bears coaching search. 

It has been reported that Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has earned a second interview and there is also growing support for Lezlie Frazier, who previously served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

Recommended Lions Articles

hockenson5

Can Detroit Lions Trust T.J. Hockenson?

The talented tight end will be entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2022.

2 hours ago
USATSI_17062766_168388382_lowres

Is Jermaine Johnson II Lions EDGE Defender of Future?

Read more on whether Florida State EDGE defender Jermaine Johnson II should be a draft target for the Detroit Lions.

4 hours ago
USATSI_17479348_168388382_lowres

Lions Eligible for New Jerseys in 2022

Read more on the Detroit Lions being eligible for new jerseys in 2022.

6 hours ago

NFL reporter Dan Graziano believes that since Caldwell has started to reach out to other coaches, he is likely in the mix to return to coach in the NFL

"If I had to bet right now, I'd say Caldwell ends up in Chicago, where former Colts general manager Bill Polian is helping direct the search, though it's obviously interesting that Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is scheduled for a second interview there," Graziano explained. "The Bears were interviewing Bills defensive coordinator and former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier on Friday, and I'm told there's still support for Frazier in their building. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is also someone to watch in Chicago if Caldwell doesn't turn out to be its guy."

caldwell5
News

NFL Buzz: Jim Caldwell Favorite to Land Chicago Bears Job

3 minutes ago
hockenson5
News

Can Detroit Lions Trust T.J. Hockenson?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17062766_168388382_lowres
News

Is Jermaine Johnson II Lions EDGE Defender of Future?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17479348_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Eligible for New Jerseys in 2022

6 hours ago
bryce5
News

CB Bryce Callahan Listed as Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Pursue

19 hours ago
sewell5
News

Frank Ragnow Knew Penei Sewell Was 'Gonna Be Special' from Day One

Jan 20, 2022
jacobs5
News

Jerry Jacobs: You Can Be NFL Starter Any Day

Jan 20, 2022
ridley5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Calvin Ridley

Jan 20, 2022