NFL Buzz: Jim Caldwell Favorite to Land Chicago Bears Job

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell could find his way back coaching in the NFC North division.

According to a Friday report from ESPN, "The Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request to interview him, and he declined both requests. This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he's in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and already is reaching out to candidates for his staff."

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian is aiding to direct the Bears coaching search.

It has been reported that Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has earned a second interview and there is also growing support for Lezlie Frazier, who previously served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL reporter Dan Graziano believes that since Caldwell has started to reach out to other coaches, he is likely in the mix to return to coach in the NFL.

"If I had to bet right now, I'd say Caldwell ends up in Chicago, where former Colts general manager Bill Polian is helping direct the search, though it's obviously interesting that Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is scheduled for a second interview there," Graziano explained. "The Bears were interviewing Bills defensive coordinator and former Vikings coach Leslie Frazier on Friday, and I'm told there's still support for Frazier in their building. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is also someone to watch in Chicago if Caldwell doesn't turn out to be its guy."