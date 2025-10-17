NFL Films Deletes Video Ripping Brian Branch
Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader did not take too kindly to NFL Films producing a video that highlighted Brian Branch in a negative light.
The one-minute video used the former second-round pick's own words following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
ESPN analyst Louis Riddick then narrated negative plays and the illegal block in the back by Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Following a tough loss, Branch slapped Schuster and the skirmish resulted in Branch being suspended for one game.
Riddick expressed, "It was a long game for Lions safety Brian Branch, number 32. He got burned by Travis Kelce’s basketball move. He got showed up by Patrick Mahomes. He got juked by Xavier Worthy, and took a shot from JuJu Smith-Schuster. The turning point led to Branch’s boiling point."
Reader posted on social media, "This is so weird to me. SMH folks will always coon for clicks tho."
After a significant amount of negative comments from media and supporters, the post was taken down.
Lions playing more zone coverage
With the vast number of injuries to the secondary, the Lions have played more zone coverage in the past couple of weeks.
The team always wants to play a heavy amount of man-to-man, but different players have been shuffled into the lineup, resulting in an uptick in zone looks.
With Buccanneers quarterback Baker Mayfield being able to pick apart zone coverages, the team may have to make some adjustments this week. Patrick Mahomes was able to find success and open receivers with the Lions adapting their coverage looks.
Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice on Thursday how he thinks the defense has adjusted to playing more zone coverage and blitzing less the last couple of weeks.
"I think we’ve adjusted well (to playing less man-to-man and more zone.) You do what you’ve got to do per opponent and where you’re at, too," said Campbell. "So, we felt like going into the last two games where we were at, that was the right thing to do, for the most part. But every game’s different, and you always assess and decide how you’re going to play that game.
“Just because it’s been that way a tick more, doesn’t mean it’s staying that way," Campell explained further. "It’s always going to be that fine balance between, all right, you play a ton of zone, well then they pick you apart and they bleed you out. But, then, if you play too much man-to-man, are you setting yourself up for explosives?”