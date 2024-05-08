All Lions: Branch Highest-Ranked Impact DB in NFL
The Detroit Lions appear to have found a star in 2023 second-round pick Brian Branch.
The Alabama product had an exceptional rookie campaign, as he turned out to be an excellent addition to the Lions' defense. He had three interceptions along with 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.
In addition to this, he was highest-rated defensive back in the league in terms of impact play percentage, a metric created using data from Pro Football Focus. His impact play percentage was 7.10 percent, which was nearly two percent higher than the second-highest finisher, Cincinnati's Mike Hilton.
Branch wasted little time proving himself as a standout in the defensive backfield. Originally believed to be a depth piece for 2023, he earned the starting job as the team's nickel cornerback in the season opener.
With changes in the secondary this offseason, Branch could be called upon to contribute in a variety of roles. Dan Campbell hinted that the team may use him at safety, while he could return to his nickel spot or line up on the boundary as a corner.
Here are other storylines surrounding the Lions on Wednesday, May 8.
1.) Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer ranked the Lions second behind only San Francisco on his list of top-five NFC teams who could make the Super Bowl in 2024.
2.) Former Lions teammates Rob Sims and Calvin Johnson appeared on Woodward Sports' Ermanni and Edwards promoting their Primitiv Performance brand as well as discussing the Lions' Draft.
3.) The Athletic posted its post-draft outlook for all 32 teams, with the Lions' roster being considered as ready to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024.
4.) Former Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater conducted his first spring scrimmage as head coach at Miami Northwestern High School. His speech following the scrimmage is going viral as he reminds his players the value of community support.