Lions' Studs and Duds: Houston Records Sack, Hooker Faces Heat
The Detroit Lions rebounded from a rough start to rally and win their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.
In a 14-0 hole early, the defense buckled down while Hendon Hooker led a timely rally to help the Lions emerge victorious. Detroit scored twice at the end of the first half to tie the game heading into the locker room, then held Pittsburgh to just three second-half points while rallying on offense.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' 24-17 win over the Steelers.
STUD: WR Isaiah Williams
Williams has been the primary playmaker for the Lions' offense throughout the preseason. He had just one catch Saturday, but made an impact in the return game all afternoon.
The Illinois product had a 37-yard kick return and added three punt returns for a total of 30 yards. One of those returns was negated by a penalty, however, as he initially returned it for 15 yards but it was called back.
DUD: K Jake Bates
After a strong showing against the Chiefs in last week's preseason game, there was optimism that Bates may have put his inconsistencies behind him. However, it was not to be as the kicker struggled in multiple avenues Saturday.
Bates kicked his first field goal attempt short of the landing zone, resulting in a penalty. His second kickoff attempt also resulted in a penalty, as he booted the ball out of bounds. Both times, the Steelers started their possession with the ball at their own 40 as a result.
The low point ultimately came when he missed a 30-yard field goal wide right in the third quarter. The inconsistency that has plagued the UFL product once again reared its ugly head, leaving the Lions undoubtedly with some concern at the kicker position heading into the regular season.
STUD: DE James Houston
Houston was facing uncertainty heading into the preseason finale after injuries kept him out of the preseason win over Kansas City. Previously getting some reps as the SAM linebacker, the Lions have scaled back his workload to that of a pass-rusher first and foremost.
The Jackson State product offered fans a reminder of what he can offer as a pass-rusher as he notched a sack in the second quarter. Houston finished with three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.
DUD: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Peoples-Jones is considered one of the receivers on the roster bubble after the crop has failed to produce one or two consistent and reliable options in the passing game. He had a blunder in the first half, where he was lined up incorrectly and forced the Lions to call timeout.
The Michigan product did not haul in a pass on three targets. Fellow competitior for the position Daurice Fountain also struggled, leaving the Lions with little in terms of consistent production in their final preseason audition.
STUD: LB Ty Summers
Summers hasn't been with the Lions for long, signing prior to the preseason game against Kansas City. However, he put an impressive showing on tape against the Chiefs and had another strong game Saturday against Pittsburgh.
The TCU product finished with a team-high eight tackles along with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
DUD: OL Giovanni Manu
With the Steelers electing to trot out their first-team defense early in the game, Detroit's second-team offensive line struggled. For Manu, it was a tough showing in multiple ways as he was also penalized for two different false starts.
Colby Sorsdal and Michael Niese were beaten on a stunt for a sack early in the game, and on Detroit's first series the line conceded three consecutive sacks. In the first 20 minutes of game time, Hooker was sacked five times.
STUD: RB Jermar Jefferson
Jefferson scored twice on Saturday, giving the team another option to think about in the backfield when it comes to assembling the final roster. He finished with ## yards on # carries, including the go-ahead 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.
The Oregon State product has been working to make the roster since doing so in his rookie year of 2021. He has had a strong training camp to this point and made the most of his opportunity to showcase his abilities as a fourth-year player in Saturday's game.
STUD: DE Isaac Ukwu
The undrafted rookie put a nice bow on what was a strong preseason. Ukwu had a strip-sack in the second quarter that led to the Lions' game-tying score late in the half. The Ole Miss product totaled two tackles and finished with a sack in each of Detroit's three preseason games.
STUD: WR Maurice Alexander
Alexander stepped up in the second half and helped the Lions on late drives. He finished with four receptions for 60 yards, including a 14-yard reception from Jake Fromm to lead into the two-minute warning and help the Lions salt the game away.