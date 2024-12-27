Notebook: Lions' Penei Sewell 'Looking to Take Souls'
The Detroit Lions' rebuild was jumpstarted by the fact that the first pick of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, which was offensive tackle Penei Sewell, was a consensus hit.
Since being selected seventh overall in 2021, Sewell has been selected to two Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2023. From the first time he stepped onto the field in the regular season as a rookie, he had the toughness to compete at the NFL.
With the Lions traveling to take on San Francisco this week, which happens to be the team that Sewell debuted against in 2021, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson remembered when he observed that Sewell would be built for life at this level.
"I think that first year, what I immediately flash back to is less the San Fran game and more the Rams game. He had a couple times where he went 1-on-1 with Aaron Donald and he did not back down," Johnson said. "In fact, they were toeing the line right through the edge of the whistle, going back and forth. And so you saw the demeanor, you saw the attitude, you saw the intensity, everything you thought you were getting with him coming out of Oregon."
Sewell has emerged into a leader for Detroit, as he routinely is in the center of team huddles giving his teammates an added burst of motivation. This translates to his relentless playstyle, which Johnson described perfectly.
"From his rookie year until now, all he's done is polish up his game in terms of technique, in terms of fundamentals," Johnson said. "And honestly, I think it's the leadership portion that stands out to me more than any. He really is a tone-setter for us on offense. We know what we're gonna get each and every week, he's gonna drive guys off the ball. He's looking to take souls out there."
Preparing for two-minute situations
With the playoffs drawing near, the need to rep various situations is of the utmost urgency. Because games in the postseason can be decided in the final seconds, and the execution in these situations can make-or-break a season, the Lions have been spending more time on getting reps of this sort.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn laid out how he approaches defense in these two-minute situations, outlining the various factors that come with game-planning for these moments.
“First off, understand the situation. Every two-minute situation is not the same. That’s something that our head coach does a really, really good job of during the week," Glenn said. "We’ve actually done that more in the last couple weeks than we have during the season, which I really, really enjoy because it puts me in a situation to have to think on the fly and give the guys a call and play accordingly.
"But that, knowing the situation as far as time and timeouts. Understanding what that offense is trying to do and how they operate in two-minute situations, because every offense is different," Glenn continued. "Some have set plays that they run, and if you understand what those plays are it allows you to anticipate and be able make plays. Some people just use the whole playbook, so we have to understand that. And then making sure the communication is on point. That’s the number one thing in two-minute that gets defenses messed up, the communication. There’s tempo on offense, so the guys have to get the call, get lined up and be able to execute. I think our guys do a good job of that.”
Windshield mentality
With the Lions heading back to the site of last year's NFC Championship loss, growth and maturity were common themes throughout the week. However, assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery had a unique spin on the situation.
Rather than look back at the loss, Montgomery explained that the team is utilizing a "windshield mentality" rather than looking back through the metaphorical rearview mirror.
“For us it’s really been, and it’s difficult at times, but it’s been the windsheild mentality versus the rearview mirror. We’re really trying to focus on what we have going forward," Montgomery said. "This is a different team, and they’re a different team. And that’s kind of where we are right now. We’re focused on this year, 2024, and just trying to play as well as we possibly can play against this team.”
Raymond's return
The Lions are expecting wide receiver Kalif Raymond to return to action in the coming weeks. While coach Dan Campbell didn't seem to think it would be on Monday, Raymond could return for the regular season finale.
In Raymond's absence, the Lions have relied upon the likes of Maurice Alexander and Tom Kennedy to handle punt return duties. Fipp explained the impact those players have had, as well as why their statistics may not have popped like Raymond's numbers do.
“We love Leaf, so it’ll be great to get him back whenever that happens, this week or next. But I do think those other guys have gone in and done a great job," Fipp said. "Sometimes you don’t see it in the yards, but a lot of that depends on the team you’re playing and the situation, where they’re punting from on the field, the style of play that their punt team has. Do they drive the ball down the field 50 yards and give up some return yards? Or are they punting it more like 40 yards and trying to get a fair catch.
"I feel like with those guys back there, it’s just happened to be that we’ve played some teams that don’t punt the ball as far down the field and trying to minimize the return a little bit," Fipp said. "And that’s just their style. So they don’t have the same numbers as maybe Leaf, but I think they’ve gone back there and done a great job.”
Packers fans on Sunday
The Lions can clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason with a win over San Francisco and a Vikings loss to Green Bay. As a result, the team will be Packers fans on Sunday.
"Not really,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown, when asked if it would be difficult to root for the Packers. “I want them to win. I think we all do, so it will be weird. They’re both in the division, so it’ll be easy to root for the Packers.”