Lions' Midseason Grades: Offense
The Detroit Lions are off to an exceptional start in 2024, winning seven straight games to hit the unofficial halfway mark of their season with an 8-1 record.
Because teams play 17-game seasons, the Lions are officially past halfway through the regular season. They have their sights set on being the last team standing, and have proven to be worthy of that up to this point in the season.
The offense has been one of the league's best, ranking top 10 in the league in points and yards. There are several players on the roster that are among the best in the NFL at their respective positions.
Here are grades for each position group based on their performance in the first half.
Quarterbacks: A-
Prior to a five-interception performance against Houston, Jared Goff had been on a tear. He had a passer rating above 100.0 for six straight games and led the league in completion percentage prior to the Texans game.
Aside from the Texans game, Goff has been exactly what the Lions have needed him to be -- a distributor who gets the ball to the array of playmakers in an efficient manner who can also make the big throws when needed.
His unflappable demeanor has been on full display, piloting the team to wins in Houston, Green Bay and Dallas. He has limited his turnovers, and played his way into the MVP conversation early in the year.
The veteran also had a perfect performance against Seattle, as he completed all 18 of his pass attempts in the team's win.
Goff appears to be on track to a Pro Bowl season and has been exactly the leader the team has needed him to be. He's been excellent at the midway point of the season.
Running backs: A-
Detroit's 1-2 punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has been elite throughout the first half of the season. While Gibbs had a bit of a slower start, he has taken the team lead in rushing yards and averaged five yards per carry in each of the team's first eight games.
Montgomery has been solid as well. While he's been held under 50 yards in three of the team's last four games, he had some huge moments early in the season such as his dominant showing on the overtime game-winning drive in the season opener.
The veteran also earned an extension prior to the team's game against Dallas, signing on for an additional two years after his original contract was set to expire after next season.
Both Montgomery and Gibbs could finish the year with over 1,000 rushing yards, which would mark the first time in franchise history that's happened.
Wide receivers: B+
One of the biggest weaknesses on the Lions' roster entering the regular season was a lack of wide receiver depth. The group was in good hands led by All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, but there were only three others on the active roster headlined by an unproven Jameson Williams.
St. Brown has been steady as ever, scoring in seven-straight games. Williams, meanwhile, is in the midst of a breakout season as he's already surpassed his total yards amount from his first two seasons combined.
The Lions have also been helped by the emergence of veteran Tim Patrick, who was signed to the practice squad after final cuts and eventually elevated to the active roster. Patrick has hauled in 12 passes for 177 yards while also making several key blocks.
Kalif Raymond had a huge special teams game against the Titans and has contributed a pair of receiving touchdowns this season. As a result, the depth has turned out nicely in the Lions' favor.
Detroit has the making of a strong receiving corps headlined by St. Brown, who is on pace for a second-consecutive 1,000-yard season. The USC product has added a touchdown pass to his resume, as he hit Goff for a score against Seattle.
Williams has been reliable when available, as his season was inhibited by a short suspension. Yet, he has had several big plays and offers the team a fearful deep threat against opposing defenses.
Tight ends: B
After a record-setting rookie year, Sam LaPorta's workload has decreased somewhat in his second campaign. Some of that is a product of the fact that the Lions simply haven't thrown as much, as Goff has thrown 30 passes in just three games thus far.
LaPorta has still been steady when called upon, avoiding drops and accounting for multiple big plays. He had a big catch on a flea-flicker against Dallas, and had two huge grabs against Houston.
The second-year tight end's status for the team's Week 11 game against Jacksonville is up in the air, as he suffered a shoulder injury against Houston.
Brock Wright has been a reliable secondary option, though he has been used primarily as a run-blocker. It's also worth noting that Shane Zylstra has taken over the third tight end duties from Parker Hesse, who was recently released after serving as the team's fullback early in the year.
Offensive line: B+
The Lions' offensive line has been as advertised for much of the 2024 campaign, as Penei Sewell has headlined an elite group. Sewell has been phenomenal once again, following up an All-Pro campaign with not allowing a sack and just 11 total pressures through the first nine games.
Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in Week 3 and missed just one game, another sign of his trademark toughness. Sewell and Ragnow are Detroit's two highest-rated players by Pro Football Focus in terms of overall offensive grade.
Taylor Decker has been serviceable despite recent struggles, and was missed in last week's game against Houston after suffering an injury in practice. Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler have also proven to be ideal veteran anchors at the guard spot.
Detroit has had to turn to its depth at multiple points this season, as Zeitler, Ragnow and Decker have all missed games. Kayode Awosika has made two starts, while Dan Skipper filled in at left tackle for Decker against the Texans.