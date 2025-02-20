Notes: Lions' 2024 Season Given B+ Grade
The Detroit Lions enjoyed a historic regular season, but the overall campaign came to a disappointing end.
After finishing with a franchise-record 15 wins and earning the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Lions were upset at home by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. As a result, the season overall will be associated with a sour taste.
In a grading of each team's regular season, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo gave the Lions a "B+." He cited the team's injuries as a big reason why they came up short, but indicated that expectations will remain high for the team moving forward.
"It's hard to be terribly tough on the Lions," DeArdo wrote. "They went 15-2 after all, winning the NFL's hardest division despite losing their best defensive player (pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson) five weeks into the season. But when the goal is winning a Super Bowl, anything less than that is going to be considered a disappointment, which is the case with the 2024 Lions.
"Not only that, but the Lions didn't even win a playoff game, surrendering 45 points in a divisional-round loss to the Commanders," DeArdo continued. "Injuries played a big role in the Lions' early playoff exit, but so did the play of Jared Goff, who threw thee picks in Detroit's loss to Washington."
Here is a collection of Lions headlines on Thursday, Feb. 20.
