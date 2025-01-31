Notes: Scottie Montgomery Interviews for Cowboys OC Position
Another member of the Detroit Lions' coaching staff has received interest for a coordinator position.
According to a report from ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys intervied Lions' Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cowboys recently promoted Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach.
Montgomery has been with the Lions since the 2023 campaign and quickly developed a reputation for strong leadership. Under his coaching, the Lions have seen immense production in the run game from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Montgomery is the latest in a number of coaches that have received external interest on the Lions' 2024 staff. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both took head coaching jobs, and each has taken members of the Lions' staff with them.
Johnson took Antwaan Randle El and J.T. Barrett with him to Chicago, as Randle El will be the team's Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach, while Barrett will coach the quarterback room.
Glenn, meanwhile, took Steve Heiden with him to coach the Jets' offensive line. Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is also in the mix to join Glenn's staff as offensive coordinator, as Detroit recently hired David Shaw to fill Engstrand's role.
Defensive line coach Terrell Williams left Detroit to join Mike Vrabel's staff with the New England Patriots as the team's defensive coordinator.
The Lions have already announced both of their coordinator hires in John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard. Kacy Rodgers will replace Williams as the leader of the defensive line. Offensive line coach Hank Fraley was also promoted to run game coordinator.
