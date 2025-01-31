Brodric Martin Battled Injury, Aiming for Better 2025 Season
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin did not have the impact he had hoped for in his second NFL season.
A knee injury suffered in the Lions preseason finale kept the former third round pick on the injured reserve list until near the end of November.
“I took a step back, I got hurt and all that. I’m just gonna chalk it up to one more year of development," Martin expressed. "One more year of development is all I’m gonna say about that. I took my L and got hurt and all that, but it still was a year of development. Next year is gonna be better.”
The Western Kentucky product played in just two games in 2024, notching just 25 total snaps played. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 43.5, which ranked 185th amongst defensive tackles.
Martin was on the inactive list for several games down the stretch, as the Lions were battling for another division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
“My mindset is just, when I come back, it’s simple, I want to better than I was this year. I came back a little better than I was the first year," said Martin. "I just want to keep progressing. I don’t want to be the same. If you’re the same, you’re getting worse. So I want to make sure I’m better than I was last year.”
While being injured was frustrating, the 25-year-old viewed it as a blessing in disguise. The time away from the field rehabbing allowed him to get in even better shape than his rookie season.
“I wouldn’t say frustrated, I’m not frustrated. I feel like if I say frustrated then I’m being like, I don’t know. It’s hard for me to -- I came in and I was good and then I got hurt and all that was hard for me. But it was a blessing in disguise," said Martin. "The workouts that I did for the eight weeks, I was able to get in shape, get my muscles and stuff. I was able to get stronger, I was able to get more loose. It was a blessing for me, it just didn’t happen for me on the field once I came back, but it’s cool.”
The addition of veteran DJ Reader was quite beneficial for the inexperienced defensive tackle, as he had an opportunity to learn more fundamentals from a player with vastly more experience.
“(DJ) taught me a ton. Everything. He taught me how to strike a block, everything," Martin said. "He taught me the leverage game between the offensive linemen. He taught me a lot. It was a blessing to have him on the field.”
Struggling in 2024 did not damper Martin's confidence, as he vows to continue working on his body and come back in 2025 with added motivation to see the field much more.
“I’m gonna say I’m confident," Martin said. "But it’s gonna go as God wants it to go. That’s all. I’m gonna step out there and put faith in him, and I’m gonna just work.”