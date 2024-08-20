Several Injured Lions Could Return After Steelers Game
The injury bug has hit the Detroit Lions hard during training camp, as several key contributors have missed practice time with various ailments.
Among those injured, Jahmyr Gibbs has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the last week. Though the injury was cause for concern initially, coach Dan Campbell said the second-year back is nearing a return.
Gibbs, along with several other key players on the roster, could be back as soon as Sunday after the team's Saturday preseason finale against Pittsburgh. Tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive linemen Dan Skipper and Kevin Zeitler, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive tackle DJ Reader are among others who could get going next week.
“We’re gonna get, Gibbs, our plan is to get him going next week," Campbell said Tuesday. "He’s trending the right way. We’re hoping day after the Pittsburgh game, I think we’re gonna get a lot of guys back. (Dan) Skipper’s gonna be down with this ankle this week, but he’s been going all through camp but we’re shooting for Skip. We’re shooting for (Kevin) Zeitler, (Sam) LaPorta, (Jahmyr) Gibbs, (Malcolm Rodriguez) Rodrigo and I think we may start Reader up too, just start working him in individual.
"So we’re about to get a whole group of guys back, hopefully Sunday. And then they’ll get next week’s practice before we get ready for the Rams and then we do Rams practice. Gibbs falls into that boat, he’s trending the right way. Wish we had more practice with him, but as far as the health of it, he is healing and he’s on schedule to be back and get his legs back under him and we’ll see where he’s at.”
Detroit has also been battered in the secondary, as Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley have all suffered injuries as well. Moseley is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury.
Rakestraw is expected to return to practice Tuesday, while Davis and Robertson will be limited. Arnold will not practice Tuesday or the rest of the week leading into the preseason finale, but Campbell remains optimistic for him to be ready to go for Week 1.
"I think there's a chance we could get him middle of the week next week," Campbell said. "He'll get a practice before the guys are on their break. But he's trending the right way, like I'm not concerned. As of right now, I think there's a good chance we're gonna have most of our guys ready for Week 1."
Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany remains working with the training staff to reacclimate after missing a chunk of training camp with an illness.
Notes
The Lions made the signing of linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe official Tuesday. In corresponding moves, they placed linebacker Malik Jefferson and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on injured reserve.