Lions All-Pro Safety Misses Saturday Practice, Several Return
The Detroit Lions welcomed season-ticket holders to practice for the first time, and they were treated to the returns of several significant players dealing with injury.
Most notably, linebacker Alex Anzalone practiced for the first time since training camp started on Saturday. After performing well in the team's conditioning test per coach Dan Campbell, Anzalone had been dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him amidst a contract dispute.
Joining Anzalone on the list of returning players included Ennis Rakestraw (chest), Roy Lopez (foot), Tyleik Williams (personal), Al-Quadin Muhammad and Tim Patrick.
Anzalone had expressed Tuesday that he was disappointed in the organization as he enters the final year of his contract. Set to make $6 million in base salary this year, Anzalone believes he is underpaid relative to the linebacker market.
Meanwhile, the Lions were without a pair of safeties in Kerby Joseph and Ian Kennelly. Saturday marked the second-straight absence for Kennelly, while Joseph missed practice for the first time in this year's training camp. The reason for Joseph not participating is unclear.
Joseph is coming off an All-Pro season in which he led the league in interceptions with nine. For his efforts, he earned a four-year, $86 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in the league.
Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver also left practice early to be evaluated for a hamstring injury. He began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list and had returned earlier this week.
Detroit is ramping up its practices, as it concluded its second day of fully padded action on Saturday. The Lions open the preseason on Thursday, July 31 in the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.