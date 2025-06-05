Observations: Detroit Lions OTA Standouts
The Detroit Lions took the field for some final tune-ups ahead of a long break that will lead into training camp.
With OTAs concluding on Friday, the Lions conducted a less than full-paced practice. There were several starters out of action or working out on the side with trainers as the team prepares for the break.
Lions coach Dan Campbell discussed Frank Ragnow's decision to retire, and also identified multiple members of the roster as standouts from the team's two weeks of organized team activities.
Here are observations from the Lions' final organized team activities session open to the media.
Offseason standouts
Campbell mentioned several players as standouts throughout the offseason workout process. Among them, he listed wide receiver Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs on the offensive side.
On the defensive side, Campbell mentioned defensive backs Ennis Rakestraw, D.J. Reed and Avonte Maddox.
Campbell noted that Rakestraw will have an opportunity to compete for increased opportunities as a boundary corner after what has been a solid spring showing.
"It's up to him. He's got an opportunity. We're gonna play the best guy, that's what competition is about. The whole roster knows that, and if you're the best guy, you're not gonna just sit there," Campbell said. "No, no, no. It's the best guy. He's gonna have a chance to compete, we'd like to keep him outside for now and just let him go. He had a good spring, and there again we're in pajamas. But he's gonna get a chance to compete and see how much he's grown and how much production he can have for us."
Tyleik Williams injury update
Lions first-round pick Tyleik Williams was participating throughout Thursday's walkthrough but has predominately been limited throughout his first offseason. He told reporters this has been done due to him having played a long season in college.
Campbell provided an update on his status, along with the rest of the rookie class. He noted that these decisions to limit some players have been made out of precaution, and in an effort to have them at full strength for training camp.
"Tyleik hasn't practiced. He's done a little bit of walkthrough, certainly been in the classroom," Campbell said. "I mentioned this last week and nothing's changed, these rookies, we're trying to get them right before they get out for summer and we bring them back. We want them ready and healthy to go full speed for training camp. But knowing what we know and where he's at and what he can do, we like what he is, we like where he's at. He's smart, he can get lined up, he's been grinding in the rehab, rehabilitation, the training. So that's good."
Early look at offensive line depth
In addition to Ragnow's retirement, the Lions were without multiple veteran starters for Thursday's practice. Tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, along with guard Graham Glasgow, were out of action.
As a result, rookie Tate Ratledge continued to get reps with the first team offense as the center. Flanking him were left guard Christian Mahogany and right guard Kayode Awosika, while Gio Manu played left tackle and Dan Skipper was the right tackle.
Campbell admitted that the team will lean on its veterans with a young group of depth players, and the team needs those youngsters to get up to speed quickly.
"It's different knowing that Frank's out of the fold now. It is," Campbell noted. "I hate to use the word unsettling, but there is acknowledgement like, 'Okay, that's where we're at.' We need growth, we need development quickly. Look, that's why Hank Fraley is the coach in that room. He's done a helluva job developing talent, and he's gonna get these guys right whoever it is."
Manu repping with this group is an encouraging sign regarding his development. The British Columbia product appears to have put himself in a position to compete for a depth spot in Detroit's offensive line rotation ahead of training camp.
Kingsley Eguakun, a 2024 undrafted free agent who spent all of last year on Detroit's practice squad, is another intriguing option at the center position. Trystan Colon, who the team signed Thursday, was present for the walkthrough and did early drills but did not participate in team work.
Attendance
The Lions were once again operating without several starters on Thursday. Among the players that were out of action were David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sewell, Glasgow, Decker, Williams, Alex Anzalone, Terrion Arnold, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, DJ Reader, Josh Paschal and Brodric Martin.
St. Brown and fellow wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa were working out on the side with trainers, as was Martin. The talented USC product admitted to having a procedure done in the offseason on his knee.
Team owner Sheila Hamp and president Rod Wood were both in attendance for the day's practice session. Hamp was conversing with Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson throughout the practice.