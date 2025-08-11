Observations: Hendon Hooker May Be Third-String QB For Foreseeable Future
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field to start a big week ahead of their third preseason game.
Detroit has two joint practices set up later this week with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, the team has four new faces who debuted at practice Monday after a series of injuries.
Lions coach Dan Campbell explained the ebbs and flows that come with adding new players to the roster in event of injuries, and noted how hard the coaches work to get players acclimated as quickly as possible.
“If you know you have a number of those guys in there together, you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to go way back, dial it way back to where they can just line up and play until they get up to our verbiage," Campbell said. "It can affect that, but all in all, you can’t let it affect the overall roster. It can’t slow down the rest of these guys, we can’t let it. When these guys come in, our coaches are on it immediately. As fast as they can get them up to speed with our terminology, the technique, fundamentals of what we do, they’re doing it. The minute they step foot into our place, it’s non-stop. So coaches do a good job with that.”
Here are observations and takeaways from the Lions' 12th training camp practice.
Participation report
The Lions welcomed back multiple key offensive linemen as well as a pair of new faces up front. The linemen were added as corresponding moves for Colby Sorsdal and Justin Herron going on injured reserve.
Morice Norris is in concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, according to Campbell. Cornerback Terrion Arnold and wide receiver Dominic Lovett were both out of action, as was wide receiver Tim Patrick.
Rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein left practice early and was being evaluated for a leg injury.
Hendon Hooker remains third team quarterback
Kyle Allen appeared to outplay Hendon Hooker in Friday's preseason game, and it looks as though Allen has taken the lead in the backup quarterback competition at this point.
Campbell praised Allen's efforts in Friday's game, and on Monday Allen was with the second-team and Hooker was on the third-team.
"I thought Kyle played really well, man," Campbell said. "I was fired up. That was outstanding, he comes in the game. He wasn't gonna play until the second-half and we get him in there, it's kind of like, 'Hey man, you're up.' He gets out there and immediately gives us a boost. Runs the offense, makes two huge throws on the first drive he's in there. I thought he was on point with the checks, the kills, the motion landmarks. He operated the offense at a high level and made big time throws. So I was fired up."
Hooker is clearly facing an uphill battle now, with ball control being a primary area of focus. In two preseason games, Hooker has not lead a scoring drive and has turned the ball over three times.
Allen, meanwhile, was able to generate three scoring drives and clearly looked to be the better option in Friday's game. However, he will need to keep up that positive momentum to fully pull away.
After going into Friday's game earlier than expected, the veteran admitted that it's important to stay ready in case of encountering a moment like he did against the Falcons.
"It's preseason, so you never know when you're in the game. It's kind of like being a backup in the regular season," Allen said. "You never know when your number is gonna get called, so you've just got to be ready."
Offensive sharp in red-zone, early team drills
The Lions did some 7-on-7 work in the red-zone Monday, and Jared Goff and the offense were sharp. Goff hit six straight passes, including five for touchdowns. The passer hit St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs for two scores apeice, and also hit Sam LaPorta for a touchdown with Alex Anzalone in coverage.
With the second-team, Allen hit Craig Reynolds for a touchdown on his first snap. After taking what equated to a coverage sack, Allen connected with Ronnie Bell and Jakobie Keeney-James for touchdowns on back-to-back plays.
Hendon Hooker also got some action for a few snaps in the red-zone, including a touchdown to Jackson Meeks in the back of the end zone.
Hooker did throw an interception during the 7-on-7 period, as he was picked off by 2024 undrafted free agent Loren Strickland.
In team drills, the offense settled for a field goal that clanged off the uprights on their first drive from the 40-yard line. The first-team offense reset and got into the end zone when Goff hit Jameson Williams for a touchdown.
Hooker led a field goal drive after that, striking up a connection with Jackson Meeks before three straight runs by Jacob Saylors.
Offensive line gets boost
The Lions' offensive line got a boost with Taylor Decker getting some team reps on Monday, and both Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones returned to practice in a limited capacity. With Decker back, the Lions' first-team offensive line featured Decker and Penei Sewell at left and right tackle, Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at left and right guard and Graham Glasgow at center.
Detroit's second-team offense featured Dan Skipper at left tackle, Kayode Awosika at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Netane Muti at right guard and a rotation of Jamarco Jones and Giovanni Manu at right tackle.
The Lions also had a pair of new offensive linemen acclimate nicely, as Gunner Britton and Keaton Sutherland both participated. Britton looked solid in 1-on-1 drills and worked primarily as a right tackle. Sutherland, meanwhile, is a guard by trade.
"It was good. Obviously, you've got to knock the rust off a little bit," Britton told Lions OnSI. "These guys are two weeks into training camp and I haven't played football in two months. Just knocking the rust off and getting back to what I'm used to doing. It was good."
Situational drills
As per usual, the Lions wound down practice with some situational work for their offensive units. The first-team offense was tasked with starting at midfield down three points with under a minute to play.
Tyliek Williams nearly forced an Aidan Hutchinson interception on first down for the offense. After Goff hit St. Brown to set up a third-and-three, the defense tightened up. Goff missed LaPorta on third-down, then D.J. Reed forced a turnover on downs with tight coverage on Kalif Raymond.
Allen and the second-team offense took the field down two with the ball at their own 30-yard line. He hit Jackson Meeks and Shane Zylstra to get the ball rolling, then Meeks again to get the ball into opposing territory.
After a Craig Reynolds run, the Lions set up for a field goal from 55 yards out, but Jake Bates missed wide left.
Bates struggles
Monday was not Jake Bates' best day, as he missed several kicks including an extra point. He sent multiple kicks wide left, including a 55-yard kick that ended practice.
He did have two kids that went through, as he made boots from 28 and 33 yards out. However, the multiple misses marred his day.
On a brighter note, Bates gave praise to his former college teammate Cam Little, who drilled a 70-yard field goal for the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.
"I was happy for him, he's obviously one of my best friends. I knew he had it in him, he just needed the opportunity. He's an absolute stud," Bates told the Detroit News. "From the second he got drafted, I was on a mountaintop screaming that he was gonna be one of the best kickers in the NFL. I believe in that kid, I love him so much and it's so fun to see him to well."
Celebrity appearance
Michigan native and television personality Bob Guiney was present at Lions practice on Monday. He spoke with Lions OnSI afterwards, and explained his excitement for the team and the 2025 season.
"It's the first time I've been at a practice. It was really exciting, really exhilirating, love seeing how Dan Campbell has got these guys so prepared for the season," Guiney said. "Huge, die-hard, life-long Lions fan, so I'm really excited to see the excitement for my favorite team."
When asked about his expectations for the upcoming season, he threw a hint that he was eager to see the team make a deep playoff run.
"I don't want to put too much pressure on it, but I'm gonna be buying my tickets early for the big game," Guiney explained. "That's all I'll say."
Quick hitters
1.) Brodric Martin told Detroit Lions OnSI that he has slimmed down in an effort to help his range of movement and stamina. He believes that the decision will pay off, and can help him contribute more for the defense.
2.) Defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. saw first-team reps again on Monday, with his versatility playing defensive tackle with some pass-rush ability certainly being enticing for the team.
3.) Dan Campbell revealed that he has a nickname for cornerback Nick Whitesdie, as he calls the former UFL defensive back "Ironsides."