Odds Lions Beat Rams in 2024 Season Opener
Are you ready for some Lions regular season football?
The reigning NFC North champions kick off their season in primetime Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams.
A rematch of Detroit's wild-card playoff game with the Rams a season ago, it's set to be the most highly-anticipated season opener in the history of Lions football. And it's bound to be a raucous atmosphere at Ford Field.
In last season's postseason contest, Detroit escaped with a 24-23 victory, marking the franchise’s first playoff win in 32 years. Although Dan Campbell's squad did emerge victorious, it wasn't easy.
Stafford and L.A. star receiver Puka Nacua had a field day against the Lions’ then-beleaguered secondary. The former Detroit signal-caller and Nacua connected nine times for 181 yards and a touchdown. Stafford, meanwhile, threw for another 186 yards and an additional touchdown. He finished with a staggering 367 yards and two scores through the air.
It was an abysmal performance for Detroit's cornerbacks group, then led by Cam Sutton. Lions general manager Brad Holmes subsequently took it upon himself to revamp the position this past offseason, and did a commendable job.
He not only acquired veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson to start the offseason. But, he also doubled up on cornerbacks in this past April's NFL Draft, selecting Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw in the first and second rounds, respectively.
This group of corners, along with returning defensive back Brian Branch, should give the Lions a better chance of limiting the production of Nacua and his receiving counterpart Cooper Kupp.
Regardless, it won't be an easy task for Aaron Glenn's defense.
Along with Nacua and Kupp, Detroit will also have to worry about stopping Rams star running back Kyren Williams. In only 12 games last season, Williams accumulated 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, including a league-high 95.3 rushing yards per game. Additionally, he contributed 32 catches for 206 yards and three scores. And for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors.
The Pro Bowl back, who is also expected to log reps at punt returner on Sunday, should be a handful for Detroit's defense.
“Obviously, he’s a shorter build, but he’s stocky, he’s competitive, runs hard. Really good player, very productive here last year,” Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone said of the third-year back. “It’s gonna be interesting to see how they do the two running backs with Corum and see how he plays. I know he didn’t play in the preseason, so it’s gonna be a fresh look on gameday really. They have two studs back there, and it’s gonna be a challenge for the linebackers.”
Los Angeles’ backfield does also feature Blake Corum, the former Michigan runner who helped the Wolverines win the national championship in his final collegiate season.
In 2023, Corum played in 15 total games (including the Big Ten Championship and two College Football Playoff games), and recorded 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“Blake, he was tough to go against in practice at Michigan,” Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson said of his former Wolverines teammate. “It’s always funny getting to play against your old teammates. He’s a Michigan all-time legend. He’s a great player, and I’m looking forward to it. I think all those backs have a similar build, similar play style. I wish him the best, but not Week 1.”
As for the opposite side of the ball, defensive tackle Kobie Turner – with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald having retired – will key the Rams’ pass-rushing efforts. Turner, a first-year pro in ‘23, amassed nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Plus, he earned an impressive 83.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
If the Lions can contain Turner, it will help Jared Goff have enough time in the pocket to connect with his impressive group of pass-catchers, including receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Remember, Detroit also has a top-tier ground game at its disposal, featuring backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. If Gibbs and Montgomery are able to get going, it should only further open up the passing game for Goff & Co.
The Rams do have a decent cornerbacks room, led by veterans Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White and third-year pro Cobie Durant. However, with both Williams and Durant potentially not playing Sunday due to hamstring injuries, I believe that Goff – in front of a loud-and-proud Ford Field crowd – will have his way with L.A.’s secondary.
I think it sets up the Lions with a solid shot to prevail victorious in this season-opening matchup.
At this present juncture, I'll give Goff & Co. a 65 percent chance to beat the Rams in Week 1.