Detroit Lions X-Factors Against Los Angeles Rams
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are two NFC teams that battled in the playoffs last season that will be featured on Sunday Night Football in a Week 1 primetime NFL matchup.
Dan Campbell's squad is expected to again defeat the Rams, who recently traded away a key member of their defense, as linebacker Ernest Jones is now a member of the Tennessee Titans.
For Detroit, key players must execute at a high level in order to avoid a letdown in front of the home crowd at Ford Field.
Linebacker Jack Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff were discussed as the "x-factors" this week against an NFC foe seeking revenge.
“I think he’s gonna have more responsibilities. I think he could be the MIKE linebacker of the defense. While he may not be wearing the green dot, that’s gonna go to Alex Anzalone right away, there could be potential for him to take over those duties whether it’s down the line this year or into next year," said Christian Booher on the latest Lone Wolves podcast. "Jack Campbell, they want him to be the leader of that defense for the rest of his career. Obviously, that would be ideal with them taking him in the first round. I think that Jack Campbell taking a huge step forward is massive for not only their short-term success, but also their long-term success. The best way for him to do that is to come out and have a solid performance in Week one.”
For Goff, his ninth NFL season has the potential to be his best.
"To me, the X-factor is gonna be Jared Goff," this writer expressed. "One of the things I'm gonna be looking forward to is how many deep, explosive passes does he attempt? Does Jameson Williams have an opportunity to get past if there's a single-high safety? If there's a soft zone, to find the right areas to get chunk plays over 10 yards.
"I think if you get over five, if you have quite a high number of explosive plays, I think that really bodes well for this offense."
The latest "Lone Wolves" podcast previews Detroit's opening game of the 2024 season and also examines expectations for rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.
