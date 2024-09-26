Odds Lions Beat Seahawks in Week 4
The Lions (2-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) in a must-see Monday night showdown in Week 4.
The Seahawks, top 10 in both points for (24.3 per game) and points against (14.3/game), are coming off a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries going into the primetime tilt.
Seattle is working through injuries to running back Kenneth Walker (oblique), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and rookie defensive tackle Byron Walker (hamstring), each of whom is up in the air for Monday night. However, it is believed that linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who's missed the first three games of the season with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, will be able to give it a go. It'd be a big boost to Seattle's defense, as Nwosu led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits a season ago.
Meanwhile, the Lions will be without defensive end Marcus Davenport (torn triceps) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) for Monday night, both of whom were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Davenport's injury has been reported to be season-ending, while Barnes will miss a significant amount of time.
Along with those significant blows, Detroit is also dealing with injuries to center Frank Ragnow (torn pectoral muscle), defensive back Brian Branch (concussion) tight end Sam LaPorta (low-ankle sprain), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (shoulder), Alex Anzalone (concussion), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring).
With the rash of injuries, Lions head man Dan Campbell is once again deploying his “next man up” approach.
“You have a 69-man roster, because every one of those guys is going to have to help you at some point or another, and we’re developing those guys as well as the young players that are on the roster, the vet squad, all that,” Campbell told reporters this week. “So, these guys know, man, it’s next man up, and we don’t bat an eye. We acknowledge there’s some good players that could be down, but this is your opportunity now."
Seattle possesses numerous playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the NFC West division leaders are notably equipped with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard receiving games. I wouldn't be surprised if he gives Detroit's injury-riddled secondary fits on Monday.
Plus, in the backfield, the Seahawks could have both Zach Charbonnet and Walker for this Week 4 affair. Charbonnet is coming off a career-best performance, with 18 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against Miami. Walker, meanwhile, could be in line to play for the first time since Week 1, when he rushed 20 times for 103 yards and a score.
And on the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks possess a variety of high-impact players. For starters, they feature the game's best safety in Julian Love, who's recorded an interception and earned a league-best (for safeties) 90.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus through three weeks. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff will need to be cognizant of where he's at on the field at all times Monday. Plus, he'll need to be readily aware of where Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen is lined up. Woolen has racked up an interception, a team-high three passes defensed and an 80.8 overall grade from PFF through three games. Additionally, he has nine picks to his name in 36 career NFL games.
It won't be easy for Goff and the Lions, which have dropped six straight games to the Seahawks (including the teams’ wild-card playoff matchup in 2016), to beat Seattle on Monday night. Yet, at this present juncture, I'll give Campbell's squad a 54 percent chance to defend home field and capture the Week 4 win.