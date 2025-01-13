Official Named for Lions-Commanders Matchup Presents Issue
The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders' Divisional Round matchup will be officiated by Ron Torbert.
An NFL official since 2010 and a lead referee since 2014, Torbert has local ties as a graduate of Michigan State University. In his time as a lead official, he has officiated just three Lions games. Most recently, he presided over the Lions' 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11, 2022.
The Lions are 1-2 in games with Torbert as the lead official, with the other two games being a loss to Carolina in 2020 and a loss to Atlanta in 2021.
Torbert's crew has been one of the most flag-happy in the league, as they rank third in the league in total flags with 284. His crew has thrown 50 flags for offensive holding, 41 for false starts and 21 for defensive pass interference according to NFLPenalties.com.
His count for defensive pass interference ranks tied-for-fifth in the league. The 50 offensive holding penalties ranks tied-for-third.
Among the games he's reffed with the most penalties called include Seattle vs. Buffalo in Week 8 (24), Cleveland vs. Miami (20) and Washington vs. Tennessee (19). The Commanders defeated the Titans in the only game they've played with Torbert's crew as the lead official.
He has experience reffing on the biggest stage, as he officiated Super Bowl LVI. Torbert has reffed one playoff game apiece each of the last two seasons and has officiated nine total postseason contests.
Additional reading
1.) Campbell: 'We're in the Middle of the Circus'
2.) Early Storylines For Lions Playoff Matchup Against Commanders
3.) St. Brown Giving Away Playoff Tickets After Bakery Makes Life-Size Cake