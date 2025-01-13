St. Brown Giving Away Playoff Tickets After Bakery Makes Life-Size Cake
The Detroit Lions have gained national acclaim and popularity over the last several seasons.
With a head coach that is as highly regarded as any in the league and an affable array of stars, the Lions have become one of the most popular sports teams. Their ascent from perennial losers into one of the league's best has given their fan base many reasons to be excited.
Many fans have found ways to display their appreciation, and the recent efforts of a Michigan bakery may be the most creative way yet.
The Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan, recently constructed Amon-Ra St. Brown's viral headstand celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in life-size cake form. The depiction of his celebration is displayed in a window at the shop.
Detroit's All-Pro wide receiver took notice of the tribute and plans to visit the restaurant, with hopes of potentially even trying the cake as well.
"When I first saw it, I was like, 'No way.' The attention to detail is ridiculous. People were sending it to me on Instagram, DM'ing me," St. Brown said on The St. Brown Bros. podcast. "My friends are texting me like, 'You've got to check this out.' I've definitely got to check it out."
St. Brown elected to give back to the bakery by organizing a giveaway for tickets to the Lions' upcoming Divisional Round playoff game. Announcing the giveaway on the podcast, St. Brown said that the only requirement for entry into the raffle is to purchase an item from the Home Bakery from Jan. 13-16.
"I'm a bit speechless," said Heather Tocco, the owner of the bakery, via Sports Illustrated.
St. Brown earned NFL All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year after notching 115 catches for 1,263 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.