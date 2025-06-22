Top Lions Players on Offense, Defense
With training camp fast approaching, interesting debates about the value of several Detroit Lions players have been sparked.
Outside of Jared Goff, the Lions have several players vying for the title of most-impactful player. This week, Lions beat writers Nolan Bianchi and Richard Silva dove into this conversation while drafting hypothetical Lions teams from the current roster during the latest episode of the Gritiron Gang podcast.
With the first overall pick, Silva selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Bianchi, meanwhile, took offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the second pick. The hosts were drafting their teams with the assumption that Jared Goff would be the signal-caller for both squads.
"I think Aidan Hutchinson is the obvious choice. I think it's probably the second-most impactful position on the field," said Silva. "I think the drop-off between Hutch and the next edge rusher, which is not a knock on the rest of the edge rushers as much as it is praise for Hutch, is larger than some of the other gaps between other positions."
Other intriguing selections included Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brian Branch at third and fourth overall, respectively. Fellow safety Kerby Joseph was fifth, while wide receiver Jameson Williams was selected sixth overall.
