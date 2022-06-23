Skip to main content

On This Date: Sheila Hamp Named Principal Owner of Detroit Lions

Sheila Hamp has been the principal owner of the Detroit Lions for two years.

After succeeding her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, on June 23, 2020, Hamp has set out to learn on a much deeper level how all aspects of the organization operates. 

One noticeable change that has been mandated is modifying the culture inside and outside of the locker room. 

Hiring head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes has infused the team with slightly more hope, even though the skeptics are still cautioning those that are hopeful that the team has not had a ton of success on the football field

Several thousand of those critics even let Hamp know just how they felt about things when they booed her at Ford Field. 

“Totally understand it,” Hamp told the Detroit Free Press. “Understand the frustration all the years. I think it was a lot of things involved in that booing, so as I say no one likes it, but I got it. Totally got it. And I’m as frustrated as the fans are and I appreciate their sentiment and hopefully what we’re trying to do here will turn to cheers one day.”

Hamp has not withdrawn from the public eye and has been diligently working with the team's front office to achieve more success the next few seasons. 

One interesting change was the decision to drop "Ford" from her name, as she now publicly goes by Sheila Hamp

“I think that would be a stupid thing to do is to hide because I really don’t feel like I need to hide,” Hamp said. “I wouldn’t be talking to you if I felt like I needed to hide. I don’t want to hide. It’s part of what I’m trying to change around here, which is the open, communicative culture and I’m part of it.”

Hamp was also instrumental in bringing a high-profile NFL event, the 2023 Draft to the City of Detroit. 

“For the last few years, we’ve been on a mission to secure the NFL Draft for the City of Detroit,” said Hamp. “Making it happen has truly been a team effort. Our pitch to the league centered on our multigenerational fan base and the dedication and love our fans have for the Lions, the NFL, and the game of football.”

