CB Bryce Callahan Listed as Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Pursue

The Detroit Lions' secondary has the potential to take strides forward in 2022.

Injuries impeded the progress of cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs and Ifeatu Melifonwu, as each were out of the lineup for significant periods of time in 2021.

As Detroit's front office and coaching staff look ahead, securing additional talent in the secondary and the development of talent already on the roster will be paramount for Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.

In a recent Pro Football Focus listing of one free agent each NFL team should pursue, writer Brad Spielberger indicated Detroit should add 30-year-old veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan.

"You could throw a dart at the Lions' depth chart and would most likely land on a position they need to upgrade, but more reinforcements in the secondary could be a cost-effective way to be more competitive while the rebuild and search for the next franchise quarterback continues," explained Spielberger.

"The Lions were asking safeties to play cornerback by the end of the season, and while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is as good a developer of secondary talent as the league has to offer, he’s not a magician," Spielberger continued. "Callahan has been one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks for years and can play outside in a pinch. He struggled to stay healthy in 2021 but had three straight seasons with coverage grades above 75.0 before this season. He’d be a strong veteran presence on a young defense."

In 2019, Callahan signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Denver Broncos, reuniting him with Vic Fangio, who served as his defensive coordinator during a previous stint with the Chicago Bears.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was asked at his season-ending media session if there was one position group the team needed to fill the most this offseason.

“I don’t think it’s just one position, first of all. I would agree, yes, offensive line, you could say defensive line, you could argue that those are strengths of our team, but we do want to improve in all the other areas," Holmes said. "I think our running backs did a really, really nice job. But, we can always get better at the perimeter positions, on both sides of the ball. But, I think it’s not one position that you can kind of focus on.”