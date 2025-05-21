The One Player Who Should Represent Lions at Summer Olympics
Since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the game's very best receivers.
He's caught at least 90 balls, has amassed north of 900 yards, and has produced at least five touchdowns in each of his first four NFL seasons. And in each of the past three seasons, he's compiled over 105 receptions and 1,160 yards.
Additionally, St. Brown has caught an average of 75.4 percent of his targets from Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff since entering the league. This includes a career-best 81.6 percent catch rate last season.
St. Brown also achieved first-team All-Pro honors in both 2023 and 2024, with a total of 234 catches, 2,778 receiving yards and 22 touchdown catches in 33 games.
Along with the prolific stats, the USC product has proven himself to be a dynamic, play-making receiver with the ability to play on both the inside and the outside.
He's a sneaky quick pass-catcher who plays bigger than his 6-foot, 202-pound frame. Also, he is a tough-as-nails competitor who plays a physical brand of football and isn't afraid to take on defenders to gain extra yards.
He's the definition of a gritty, winning football player, and subsequently fits the Lions’ culture to a tee.
In the same breath (and for all the above reasons), St. Brown would be a perfect fit for flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday at the Spring League Meeting, the owners passed a resolution, 32-0, that will enable NFL players to compete in flag football in the next Summer Olympic Games.
A maximum of one player from each franchise will be allowed to participate, and each organization's designated international player is also permitted to represent his country.
To me, there's no better player than St. Brown – whether he suits up for the United States or Germany – to represent the Lions in the first ever rendition of flag football in the Olympics.
Remember, St. Brown’s mother, Miriam Steyer, was born in Leverkusen, Germany, and the wideout consequently possesses dual American and German citizenship.
St. Brown possesses strong athletic genes, too. His father, John Brown, was a professional bodybuilder who won the amateur Mr. Universe title in both 1981 and 1982.
And on the flag football field, I believe that St. Brown would make the big catch to lead his team to victory, just like he does consistently with the Lions.
The prolific Detroit pass-catcher, undoubtedly, deserves to be an Olympian.