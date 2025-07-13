Roundtable: Overblown Detroit Lions Offseason Narratives
1.) Which player on the Lions’ roster is training camp most important for this year?
Christian Booher: I think Brodric Martin is right up there with the players facing the most urgency in training camp this year. As a third-round pick in 2023, the Lions were hoping to get some contributions out of him, even though they admitted he would be a developmental project. Heading into his third season, the Lions have added depth at the nose tackle position, and as a result, Martin has to prove that he belongs in the mix.
Vito Chirco: I believe it's second-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. He failed to make much of an impact as a rookie, and now faces serious competition for the nickel cornerback job from veterans Amik Robertson and Avonte Maddox. Subsequently, he'll need to impress in training camp to fend off the two more experienced defensive backs.
2.) What did you like most about Jared Goff on “Quarterback”?
Booher: I really enjoyed the backstory of some of the trick plays. I always like listening to the discussion of the X's and O's, and Goff made it very enjoyable by explaining the origins of some of the team's most exciting trick plays. With the Lions being so fun to watch with all their offensive creativity, it was neat to learn about all that goes into their process.
Although Goff is not the most revealing individual when it comes to his personality and demeanor, I do think he let his guard down a little bit in more personal moments, such as during the discussion about his trade to Detroit. Ultimately, I enjoyed the series and would give it a 7-out-of-10 rating.
Chirco: For me, it was the fact that Goff was able to talk about what goes into his weekly preparation, from going over plays at home with his wife to working on the gameplan inside the Lions’ Allen Park practice facility. I thought it reflected very positively of Goff and his leadership qualities, and showcased just how big of a role he plays in the offensive scheme on a weekly basis. Subsequently, I thought the series, specifically the episodes focusing on Goff, deserves a watch from Lions fans.
3.) Which Lions player should be featured next on Netflix?
Booher: Personally, my all-time wish for Netflix is to make the next series, 'Coach.' I have my doubts that any NFL coach would have any sort of interest in doing such a show, but Dan Campbell would be unbelievable on a show like that. Getting to go behind the scenes with Campbell for game-planning and decision-making would be fun, as would getting to see more of his pregame speeches.
If not Campbell, I also think at some point there will be a focus on the offensive line, and Penei Sewell is a prime candidate to be featured in that. Sewell is a very intelligent player and one of the most fearsome blockers in the league just four years into his career.
Chirco: I think fans would be intrigued to watch a Netflix series on Aidan Hutchinson and the team's dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. I think Hutchinson being a Michigan native/hometown product would add interest to a series on the Pro Bowl EDGE defender. Additionally, I think a series on the Lions’ electric backfield tandem would similarly be intriguing to the Lions fanbase and draw favorable reviews and high ratings.
4.) What are your expectations for Tim Patrick this season?
Booher: I think Tim Patrick enters the regular season as the team's No. 3 receiver, but ultimately dips on the depth chart by the end of the year. I think he starts the year ahead of Isaac TeSlaa, but ultimately gets passed if TeSlaa makes the most of his opportunities. Statistically, I think Patrick could get to the 30-35 catch range, for around 400 yards, in 2025.
Chirco: I believe he'll once again fulfill the duties of the Lions’ No. 3 receiver. I think he'll produce 30-plus catches, 400-plus yards and three touchdowns in his second season in Detroit.
5.) Which offseason Lions narrative is the most overblown?
Booher: Though many are worried about the coaching for the offense and defense with the coordinators off to new jobs, I like both of Detroit's replacements and don't think there will be a massive drop off in 2025. John Morton helped design this offense and isn't going to change much, and Sheppard has been with the organization for four seasons and has what it takes from a leadership perspective. I do think there could be some growing pains, but personally, I think both groups will be just fine and able to perform at a high level in 2025.
Chirco: I believe it's the narrative that Jared Goff isn't good enough to lead the Lions on a deep playoff run. I believe it's a ludicrous statement to make considering the fact that Goff went to a Super Bowl with the Rams and played an integral role in Detroit making the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago.
Now, I don't think that Goff is an elite quarterback and should be considered one of the best passers in the game today. However, I think he's a more than proficient enough signal-caller to get the Lions to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.