Packers Coach Says Lions Are Class of NFC
The Detroit Lions will be looking to make it three-straight NFC North titles in 2025, but the journey to another divisional crown will not be an easy one.
For starters, the Lions' 15-2 record a season ago was good enough to win the title by just one game. It took a win in Week 18 over the Minnesota Vikings, who finished second at 14-3, just for the team to keep the top spot in the North.
The Lions, Vikings and Green Bay Packers all made the playoffs a season ago, and as a result the division is set up to be loaded once again. Add in a difficult schedule overall, and the Lions are in for plenty of challenges.
Fortunately for Detroit, the team has plenty of talent returning on the roster. Because of this, and their winning pedigree, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur believes that they are not just the top team in the division, but the best in the entire NFC at this stage.
On a recent appearance on 'Up and Adams With Kay Adams,' LaFleur explained that he doesn't necessarily prioritize one rival over any others, but growing up in Michigan does give him a unique perspective.
He also noted that although Detroit did not get to the Super Bowl, he believes the playoffs have a different nature regarding upsets that are akin to the March Madness tournament, where the best team doesn't always win.
“I think they’re all important, and I probably have a different perspective than you growing up in the state of Michigan. I grew up in the Barry Sanders era, so that was always entertaining TV, to turn the TV on on Sundays," LaFleur said. "I think they’re all rivals. Detroit, right now, they’re the class of the NFC. I know they didn’t win the Super Bowl, but it’s kind of March Madness when you get to that point.”
Detroit and Green Bay will square off to begin the 2025 NFL season at Lambeau Field, which will give both teams the chance to make a strong statement. The Lions have won in each of their last three trips to Lambeau and are looking to beat Green Bay for the seventh time in eight games.
LaFleur, meanwhile, believes that taking advantage of these divisional opportunities will be important as his team looks to reclaim a division that they had dominated before the Lions' ascent to contenders.
“The NFC North is an extremely difficult division, that’s why you’ve got to capitalize when you have your opportunities," LaFleur said. "And that starts with winning those in conference games at home or in division games at home.”