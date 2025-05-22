Burning Question: Which Young Detroit Lions Player Shows Most Growth?
The Detroit Lions have a number of young, developmental players who could be in position for bigger roles in 2025.
Growth will be a major theme for the depth players on Detroit's roster, as a number of recent draft picks could wind up being important parts of the team's success this upcoming season. One such player is running back Sione Vaki, who carries an intriguing backstory and could be in line for more opportunities this season.
Vaki's path to significant snaps remains a challenge, as he remains in a battle behind the tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
However, there is potential for Vaki to work his way up the depth chart. He is expected to compete for the third running back spot with Craig Reynolds and will have a significant role on special teams once again.
What makes Vaki all the more intriguing is the fact that he was primarily a defensive back in college at Utah. He moonlighted at runningback due to a number of injuries for the Utes, and the Lions really liked his natural instinct in playing the position.
Now, Detroit's running backs coach Tashard Choice is hoping to untap that potential for the second-year running back.
"I'm very impressed by him right now. Having the chance to have him in OTAs, his quickness, his suddeness. He works extremely hard," Choice said. "I know how well he's done this last year on teams. Talking to Fipp a lot and having a chance for him to be with the returners and seeing him move and watching tape. The son of a gun can play. To me, I think he's still like putty where you can form him to be the player you want. The fact that he has D-Mo, he has Jah, guys that do things the right way, he's in a position to really succeed."
His battle with Reynolds will be one of the most intriguing depth battles, as the Lions could wind up only carrying three running backs. Both players made the team, with Reynolds being ahead of Vaki as the third running back.
However, the Lions have plenty of talent on the roster and as a result could wind up only carrying one of the two players due to the volume of players who could warrant a spot on the final 53-man roster.
Vaki has already made a strong impression on Choice, who is intrigued by the battle he will have with the veteran Reynolds.
In order for Vaki to usurp Reynolds on the depth chart, he'll need to demonstrate a reliable understanding of the team's pass protections and other elements of the scheme. His ability on special teams, which nearly warranted him a Pro Bowl appearance, will also be an important part of him making the team.
Ahead of OTAs and training camp, Vaki has already set a strong tone in the eyes of his new running backs coach. If he demonstrates this level of understanding within the team's scheme and continues to improve as a running back, he'll be a candidate to be one of the most improved players on the entire roster.
"Him and Craig, how well they work together, it's gonna be interesting to see how well he does because he has it in him," Choice noted. "He has the speed, he has the quickness, and he has to tune some stuff in on his game, but the fact that he's coachable and he listens and then he works at it. For me, it's my job to get him better and it's his job to want to get better. We've got a real relationship with reciprocity."