Lions Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions made it out of the Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings fairly healthy. After a string of injuries in recent weeks, the Lions avoided more damage to their roster in the divisional win.
Multiple veteran offensive linemen, including Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Graham Glasgow, rested for Wednesday's practice but are not believed to have injury issues. Fellow offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler was back at practice after missing Sunday's game.
Defensive end Josh Paschal, who was banged up but returned on multiple occasions in the Minnesota game, also did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness.
Running back David Montgomery was in action on the practice field after leaving briefly with a knee contusion against the Vikings.
Campbell also gave an encouraging update on cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who has been on injured reserve after suffering a torn pec during joint practices against the New York Giants in August.
Moseley went with the team to Minnesota and is continuing to get healthy. He's rehabbing from yet another significant injury, with each of his previous two seasons ending due to knee injuries.
“Yeah, yeah there is. That was really the first week he’s traveled with us," Campbell said. "He wanted to go, and we were all for it. I can’t tell you how close, but we’re gonna get him back. It’s just a matter of when is that? He’s doing pretty good. He’s really progressed nicely and he’s healed up well. And so he’s doing good.”
Lions Week 8 Wednesday injury report
Frank Ragnow -- NP (Rest)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Rest)
Graham Glasgow -- NP (Rest)
Levi Onwuzurike -- NP (Rest)
Josh Paschal -- NP (Illness)
Christian Mahogany -- FP (Illness)
Kevin Zeitler -- FP (Groin)