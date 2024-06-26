Pass Rushers Lions Could Add for Davenport Insurance
The Detroit Lions identified the pass-rush as a need this offseason and took steps to address it. Namely, they added veteran free agent Marcus Davenport to the roster, along with nose tackle DJ Reader.
The additions were made with the hopes that the Lions will have improved production in their pass-rush in 2024. They finished in the bottom half of the league in the area last season.
While the Lions do not have many holes on their roster in the eyes of many pundits, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer evaluated potential areas of need the Lions could still have ahead of training camp.
In his most recent mailbag, Breer evaluated the lines on both sides of the ball as options for the Lions to target.
"I went scratching and clawing and looking for a hole on the Detroit Lions’ roster—any hole—to fill," Breer wrote. "They could, I suppose, add a receiver, but I don’t know that taking on one of the reclamation projects left at the position would do much for you. Offensive line depth would be good to have, maybe someone like Connor Williams, although I’m sure that doesn’t move the needle for you. Ditto for depth at defensive tackle and safety."
One of the Lions' more thin areas is the defensive line. Wide receiver has commonly been viewed as a position of need along with safety, but Detroit appears to feel confident in its options at both positions.
"And that brought me to the idea of adding a pass rusher to station opposite Aidan Hutchinson," Breer explained. "Right now, the Lions would probably start Marcus Davenport there, which isn’t a huge problem, but probably requires a little more depth. Along those lines, adding a veteran such as Yannick Ngakoue or Emmanuel Ogbah would make some sense."
Both Ngakoue and Ogbah are seasoned veterans. Ngakoue, 29, played 13 games with the Chicago Bears last season, and recorded four sacks. Ogbah, meanwhile, had 5.5 sacks last year in 15 games with the Miami Dolphins.
As Breer points out, Davenport does carry injury history, and has yet to play a full season. With these hypothetical additions, the Lions would have more veteran insurance on the defensive line.
"It would help the Lions protect against Davenport’s extensive injury history, and also add to what the team could do on passing downs," Breer explained. "And if things go according to plan this year, the defense will be seeing a lot of those situations."
Aside from Hutchinson and Davenport, the Lions have competition at the spot in the form of James Houston, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky and Mathieu Betts.