5 Reasons Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Be NFL MVP
Amon-Ra St. Brown, in three NFL seasons, has emerged as one of the game's very best wideouts.
Thought of just as a slot receiver upon being drafted in 2021, St. Brown has morphed into a do-it-all receiver that can impact a game both over the middle of the field and on the perimeter. This ability has helped him record two straight 100-plus catch and 1,100-plus yard receiving campaigns. And, for his efforts in 2023, he earned All-Pro honors for the first time.
Subsequently, expectations are sky high for the USC product entering the 2024 season. And, if he exceeds or even just meets the lofty expectations, he'll be in store for a huge season – maybe one that's even good enough to win MVP.
Here are five reasons now why St. Brown could earn MVP honors in 2024.
Detroit's clear-cut No. 1 wideout
St. Brown is by far the No. 1 target of Jared Goff in Detroit's passing attack. He went for north of 100 catches for a second straight season in 2023 (119). And, at just 24 years old, he doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
He's become a savant at finding ways to get open both in the slot and on the outside, and it should allow him to record 100-plus catches once again in 2024. I think it's safe to say that Goff will target him often on a weekly basis this upcoming season.
Chance to vie for Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving mark
If St. Brown continues on the pace he's been on the past two seasons, he very well could eclipse Megatron's record for receiving yards in a single season.
St. Brown went for north of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in 2022 (1,161). Then, he followed that up a season ago by amassing nearly 400 more receiving yards (1,515). If he increases his receiving total by that same margin again in 2024, he'd be very close to surpassing Johnson's 1,964-yard campaign in 2012.
It won’t be easy for the USC product to eclipse Johnson's mark. However, if he does, he'd have a legitimate shot at earning MVP honors this upcoming season.
Best player on elite offense
If you look at both pure stats and the immense impact he made on Detroit's offense in 2023, it's hard to argue the Lions have a better player on the offensive side of the ball than St. Brown.
Detroit possessed a much better offense than defense last season, averaging the fifth-most points in the NFL (27.1). Plus, Goff threw for 4,575 yards in 2023 – the second-most passing yards in the league. You can credit the Lions’ offensive success to a variety of individuals, including Goff and Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
To me, though, Detroit's passing game wouldn't be nearly as prolific without St. Brown's presence. He's the most integral skill player on the team's 53-man roster. And if Johnson's unit is to excel once again in 2024 (which is expected), St. Brown will be leading the way. This is yet another reason why the do-it-all receiver could – and should – garner MVP consideration this upcoming season.
Most valuable player on team making deep playoff run
At this present juncture, Detroit is equipped with a myriad of star players, including Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson and St. Brown. But, in terms of a most valuable player, it's hard to find somebody more valuable on the team's roster than the All-Pro receiver.
Sure, Goff is a great veteran leader and Sewell is arguably the best offensive tackle in the game today. However, nobody makes more impactful plays – and on both sides of the ball (no offense to Hutchinson) – than the play-making St. Brown.
And, if Detroit wins the NFC North again and makes a deep run this postseason, you know that St. Brown will play an instrumental role. That right there should be enough to give St. Brown a fighter's shot at capturing MVP honors.
Lions’ dome-friendly schedule
St. Brown and the Lions have thrived indoors, and will play 14 of their first 15 games this upcoming season in domed venues.
In 29 career games in domes, the 2021 fourth-rounder has amassed 186 receptions and 2,264 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, in 17 career games in outdoor venues, he's secured 113 receptions for 1,139 yards and four touchdowns. He's also caught a higher percentage of his targets inside domes (75 percent catch rate in domes and 70.2 percent outdoors).
St. Brown is a bonafide stud indoors, and should benefit tremendously from the Lions’ dome-friendly schedule to start the season. And, it should also greatly enhance his MVP chances.