Penei Sewell Leaves Practice, Being Evaluated for Foot Injury
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell left practice early Wednesday with trainers and is being evaluated for a foot injury. Severity and specifics of the injury are unknown.
The Oregon product was observed walking off the field with a limp during the Lions' intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday. He walked off without assistance and had his left foot and ankle examined by trainers on the sideline before going to the locker room.
Sewell went down on a second-down pass play and remained on the grass, which brought out the training staff. He hobbled to the sideline and had his shoe removed by trainers in order to get a closer look.
In the immediate future, he was replaced by Colby Sorsdal at right tackle. Sorsdal and Dan Skipper, who missed practice with an ankle injury, are the top two candidates to potentially step into the role if Sewell is forced to miss time.
Sewell was a first-team All-Pro selection last year for the Lions and has been selected to two Pro Bowls ahead of his fourth NFL season. This offseason, he signed a contract extension worth $112 million over four years to remain with the Lions through 2029 after factoring in the fifth-year option.
Running back Craig Reynolds also left practice and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.
The Lions had several players miss practice Wednesday, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Skipper, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Terrion Arnold and Malcolm Rodriguez. Coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that there's optimism several players could return to practice next week.
LaPorta and Gibbs are both nursing hamstring injuries, while Skipper is dealing with an ankle injury and Arnold has a pectoral injury. Melifonwu has reportedly recently underwent treatment for an Achilles injury. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been out since the joint practices against the Giants.
Christian Mahogany remained out of action while on the Non-Football Illness list, and defensive tackle DJ Reader is still out while on the PUP list.
Detroit's regular season opener is set for 8:15 p.m Sunday, September 8 at Ford Field against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be a rematch of the 2024 Wild Card Round, which the Lions won 24-23.