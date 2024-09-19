Penei Sewell Knows O-Line Can Be Better, Hutchinson Is Headache
The Detroit Lions offensive line is expected to be among the best collective groups in the National Football League.
The interior of the offensive line uncharacteristically struggled in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. This forced the team to go away from the run game for long stretches. Quarterback Jared Goff wound up throwing 55 passes as a result.
Penei Sewell understands the unit needs to be more detailed, and he is still finding his groove with veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.
“I think we can be a lot better. There’s just techniques that need to be improved on," Sewell told Lions on SI. "Me and Kev (Zeitler) finding our groove and getting those reps in."
Detroit's 1-for-7 performance in the red zone was a big factor in their surprising Week 2 loss.
“I think, one, we have to lock in on the details," said Sewell. "After we lock in on those details, we have to be comfortable. We’ve got to be able to live in those situations and once it’s called, you can’t be thinking about it too much. You’ve just got to execute.”
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley noted the unit is regularly in contact with him, seeking to watch film as soon as possible to learn what mistakes were made.
The group has area to improve after the loss to Tampa Bay. Guards Graham Glasgow and Frank Ragnow both struggled in pass protection, earning Pro Football Focus grades of 39.3 and 33.7, in that area respectively.
“Even on the win the week before, we had a night game," Fraley said. "I’ve got the linemen texting me at whatever, 12 in the morning, 1 in the morning, ‘Is the film up yet?’ Because they want to see what they did wrong, normally, more than what they did right. It’s like, oh, ‘cause they’re always trying to be better. So they care and that’s win or loss, man. Our guys are grinding. I texted them that day, ‘Get some sleep.’ But that’s these guys’ mentalities.”
One of the toughest assignments is blocking during screen passes. On these calls, the line is tasked with getting out to an assigned landmark on the field to create a run lane for the pass-catcher. It requires awareness of matchups as well as an understanding of where the ball is supposed to be.
“I mean it’s pretty tough. Especially if the defense gives you a look that you haven’t seen before or weren’t preparing form," said Sewell. "At the end of the day, the roles kind of set you into the right path and then once you’re out there, you kind of have to have a sense of the guy next to you or the guy in front of you to see where you are landmark wise and who you’ve got to go out to block.”
Aidan Hutchinson is a daily headache
Levi Onwuzurike revealed this week the former No. 2 overall pick was regularly recording 2-3 sacks every practice.
Sewell was a primary matchup for Hutchinson in practice, as the two have shared plenty of 1-on-1 battles over their three years together. As a result, the effort Hutchinson showed on Sunday is the same one that Sewell has had a front-row seat to.
“I think everyone’s just finding out what I go through on a daily basis," Sewell said. "I’ve seen that since the day we started 1-on-1’s, and the first time he walked in the building. It’s nothing new for me. He’s always been that type of player, and always knew the type of player he can be. I’m just glad he’s starting to feel confident and just executing at that level.
“Headaches. Definitely not fun. But he made me better, so it’s a lot of patience when it comes to him and trying to get better and trying to block him. So yeah, he’s one of the greats.”
This week, Sewell noted the scheme defensively for the Cardinals is "perfect" for the talent on the roster and the Lions are facing another test in the NFC.
“They’re good. They’re very young on the edges and hungry up front," Sewell said. "We have our hands full. They have a scheme that’s perfect for them. And I think they all feel comfortable in it, so I think we have a big challenge.”