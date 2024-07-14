Penei Sewell Ranked No. 2 Offensive Tackle in NFL
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell has garnered a significant amount of praise for his play the first three seasons of his NFL career.
After becoming the first draft selection of general manager Brad Holmes, Sewell earned a massive four-year, $112 million extension this offseason.
In a recent ESPN ranking of offensive tackles, the 23-year-old was ranked as No. 2 overall at his position. Only Trent Williams of the 49ers was ranked higher.
Williams has been highly touted for many years, but it should not take too long for the former No. 7 overall pick to be universally considered the top player at his position.
Related: Who Is Detroit Lions Best Player on 2024 NFL Roster?
"Dominant run blocker and arguably the best anchor in pass protection," an AFC executive told ESPN. "Some OTs are great pass blockers but just average in the run game. He's elite in both phases. Very consistent. Plays with an edge."
An NFL coordinator expressed Detroit's talented linemen is "a dog, physically elite, improved every year."
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley praised Sewell's work ethic and consistently in practice on a daily basis.
"If you were around him daily and got to see it working out and practice, that’s the reason he performs at a high level, because his practice habits relate to him out there on the field," said Fraley. "I think that goes for a lot of guys on our team, not just him. You watch the really good ones, how they practice, and it translates to the games and it can slow down for you in the game. I always say sometimes practice is harder.”