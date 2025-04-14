Joseph Headlines Lions Entering Final Year of Contracts in 2025
Here's a look at each of the players currently on the Detroit Lions' roster who are entering the final years of their current contracts in 2025. Method of acquisition and start year of each player's current contract are in parentheses.
DE Josh Paschal (Draft, 2022)
While not an explosive threat as a pass-rusher, Paschal has been productive at times as a run-stopper throughout his first three seasons. If he can stay healthy in 2025, he'll have the opportunity to hold a significant role for Detroit's defense.
S Kerby Joseph (Draft, 2022)
After an All-Pro season in which he led the league in interceptions, Joseph is likely to receive a hefty contract extension. He's emerged as one of the best young safeties in the NFL, and is deserving of a payday after notching 17 interceptions across his first three campaigns.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (Draft, 2022)
Rodriguez looked to be a super sub for Detroit, as he filled in nicely amidst Detroit's rash of injuries at linebacker last year. However, he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving. New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has praised Rodriguez's skill set, however time will tell how he recovers from the injury and what his role will be in 2025.
LB Alex Anzalone (Free agent, 2023)
Anzalone has become a staple of the Lions' culture and has been a catalyst in the team's turnaround since first arriving in 2021. This year is the last of his three-year extension signed in 2023, but as a defensive captain and leader it would be unsurprising to see him ink a new deal to remain with the team.
WR Kalif Raymond (Free agent, 2023)
Raymond has emerged as one of the league's best return men and another one of the team's veteran leaders. He did take a pay cut in the final year of his extension, but he's another player who looks to be with the team for the long haul and could be in line for a new deal.
DT DJ Reader (Free agent, 2024)
Reader was one of the team's prized free agent acquisitions last season and set a new career-best with three sacks. However, his overall production was somewhat underwhelming as evidenced by a 66.5 PFF defensive grade. He should still be a big piece of the defense, but Detroit would benefit greatly from a bounce-back year to his peak performance.
CB Amik Robertson (Free agent, 2024)
A physical defensive back, Robertson had little trouble fitting into Detroit's defensive scheme and wound up playing a big role in his first season with the team. The Lions have added new talent through free agency, but Robertson's toughness should allow him to carve out a role either in the slot or out wide as a boundary corner.
K Jake Bates (Free agent, 2024)
Bates proved to be the kicker many fans hoped he would be in his first year in Detroit, converting 26-of-29 attempts including 6-of-8 from 50-plus yards. The Lions could bring in competition for him in training camp, but he looks the part of the team's kicker of the future.
QB Kyle Allen (Free agent, 2025)
Allen will be competition for Hendon Hooker this offseason, as he'll bring veteran experience while trying to win the backup job. He has 19 career starts and should put up a solid fight for the role throughout OTAs and training camp, but the backup job at this point is like Hooker's to lose.
RB Craig Reynolds (Free agent, 2025)
Reynolds has been a mainstay in the running back room since first arriving in 2021. He was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason, but he will have to battle for his spot with Sione Vaki, a fourth-round draft pick who is entering year two.
WR Tim Patrick (Free agent, 2025)
Signing with the team after being released by Denver, Patrick proved to be an ideal WR3 within Detroit's scheme. His size fits a need, and he was sure-handed in his opportunities. Patrick returns on a new one-year deal, but the Lions could add some competition for him in the draft.
TE Kenny Yeboah (Free agent, 2025)
A veteran whose role had increased with each season in New York, Yeboah comes to Detroit as competition for the third tight end spot. Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright are secure atop the depth chart, but Yeboah could work his way into an impactful role.
TE Shane Zylstra (Free agent, 2025)
Zylstra is the incumbent third tight end who Yeboah will compete with. He took the job from Parker Hesse at midseason, and is a familiar face with plenty of experience in the organization over the last several years.
OL Kayode Awosika (Free agent, 2025)
Awosika has been valuable depth since first being acquired off waivers from Philadelphia in 2022. He returns on a new one-year deal looking to compete for a depth spot, and has seven starts over the last three years under his belt.
OL Netane Muti (Free agent, 2025)
Muti impressed enough throughout the offseason to warrant a new deal despite suffering a season-ending injury early in training camp. He's a player worth monitoring to see if he can put some pressure on the incumbent offensive line depth for a roster spot.
OT Dan Skipper (Free agent, 2025)
Skipper earned the title of swing tackle and has become a popular figure in Detroit. He projects to have another big role for Detroit in its jumbo packages in 2025.
DT Levi Onwuzurike (Free agent, 2025)
Onwuzurike returns to Detroit on a one-year deal after his market did not materialize at the conclusion of his rookie deal. If he stays healthy, he'll be a big piece of Detroit's interior line rotation, especially with Alim McNeill unlikely to be ready for the start of the season.
DT Roy Lopez (Free agent, 2025)
Detroit signed Lopez to a one-year deal after he spent the last two seasons in Arizona. He'll be a rotational player who could wind up earning a big role if Reader is unable to find a consistent groove in 2025.
DT Myles Adams (Free agent, 2025)
Adams was one of several players the Lions brought in off of opposing practice squads while the defense was battered with injuries. His impact was limited, and he'll need a strong camp to reaffirm his spot on the defensive line.
DE Marcus Davenport (Free Agent, 2025)
If Davenport can stay healthy, he could be a big piece of Detroit's pass-rush. However, injuries have been an unfortunate theme in his career, and he played in just two games for the Lions a year ago.
DE Pat O'Connor (Free agent, 2025)
O'Connor re-upped with the Lions after being a quality depth piece a year ago. The Lions like his experience, and he does have some versatility as either an end or a defensive tackle. The depth that the Eastern Michigan product provides could be valuable yet again in 2025.
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Free agent, 2025)
Muhammad had some good moments for Detroit after beginning as a practice squad addition. At the least, he'll be quality veteran depth with the potential to be a contributor yet again in 2025.
LB Ezekiel Turner (Free agent, 2025)
A special teams ace for most of his career, Turner turned into a key rotational piece for Detroit's defense after signing at midseason. He returns to compete for reps with the ability to play on coverage teams also under his belt.
LB Grant Stuard (Free agent, 2025)
Stuard is an intriguing free agent addition who is proficient on special teams and has also had some good defensive showings under his belt. His versatility should set him up to be a rotational contributor, and he should be among the best players on special teams units.
LB Anthony Pittman (Free agent, 2025)
Pittman returned to Detroit after a stint in Jacksonville. He was a standout on special teams early in his first tenure with the Lions with some defensive upside, but with new additions on the roster he will likely have to compete for a spot on the roster.
CB Avonte Maddox (Free agent, 2025)
Maddox has some versatility in the secondary that should be an asset for the Lions. He'll compete for snaps both in the slot and on the boundary, with his best path to playing time being potentially as the nickel cornerback.
CB Rock Ya-Sin (Free agent, 2025)
Ya-Sin has seen his role diminish in recent years, but his physicality defensively fits Detroit's style. He's a veteran who will push and compete the young players on roster and will have an opportunity to battle for a spot on the defense.
DB Morice Norris (Free agent, 2025)
An undrafted free agent last year, Norris made his way onto the active roster and logged snaps in Detroit's playoff loss to Washington as injuries mounted in the secondary. The Lions will have at least another year to evaluate the potential of the Fresno State product.
LB Trevor Nowaske (Exclusive rights free agent, 2025)
The Lions reclaimed Nowaske after he was cut by the Cardinals, and he enjoyed a strong stretch when injuries opened a spot on the defense. Time will tell whether he will be a contributor with the linebacking corps fully healthy, but he could find snaps on special teams as a way to stick on the roster.
QB Jake Fromm (Futures contract, 2025)
Fromm parlayed a strong performance in the preseason finale into a spot on the practice squad, and he showed enough to stick around. Now, the former Georgia standout will look to stick around as he gets an entire offseason to impress the coaching staff.
WR Ronnie Bell (Futures contract, 2025)
With the receiving depth uncertain behind the top talents, Bell is an intriguing addition who has the ability to work his way into a role. He'll need a strong training camp, but there's real upside with this addition.
WR Tom Kennedy (Futures contract, 2025)
Kennedy is a player the Lions can rely on due to his versatility and understanding of the scheme. He hasn't been able to make a sustained impact, but he's a player the organization can count on in a pinch.
OL Jamarco Jones (Futures contract, 2025)
Jones is a versatile offensive lineman who can fill a number of spots in case of injury. With legitimate NFL experience, he's a veteran option who will compete for a depth spot on the roster.
C Kingsley Eguakun (Futures contract, 2025)
Eguakun has intriguing potential as a 2024 undrafted free agent. With Frank Ragnow having dealt with injuries in the past, the young depth that Eguakun provides could be valuable.
DL Chris Smith (Futures contract, 2025)
Smith bounced between the active roster and the practice squad last season. He's a player the Lions can count on in a pinch, and he provides good depth for the defensive line rotation.
DE Isaac Ukwu (Futures contract, 2025)
Ukwu flashed intriguing potential during the preseason and got some opportunities as a practice squad call-up. Now, he'll need to show that his production is sustainable throughout the offseason program.
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Futures contract, 2025)
Thomas-Oliver was a late-season addition to the practice squad who showed enough to earn a new deal. He'll be another competitor in the cornerback rotation.
S Loren Strickland (Futures contract, 2025)
Strickland spent most of the regular season on the active roster after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He remained on the practice squad after being waived, and will warrant a look in training camp as a potential depth piece for the secondary.
S Erick Hallett (Futures contract, 2025)
After spending last offseason with the Jaguars, Hallett signed with the Lions' practice squad in late August. Now, he'll get an entire offseason to prove himself in front of the coaching staff.