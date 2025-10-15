PFF Identifies Seven Possible Detroit Lions Trade Targets
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions sit second in the NFC North at 4-2.
While their offense is high scoring, and Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown are having prolific seasons, Sunday’s result against Kansas City showed the Lions have holes in their roster to fill if they want to compete for the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
With the trade deadline of November 4 rapidly approaching, PFF listed 20 players that are likely finding new homes, and Detroit was listed as a candidate for seven of them. The Lions were buyers last deadline, securing Za’Darius Smith’s services for what turned out to be his last full season.
Who could the Lions be shopping for now?
EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Hendrickson is one of, if not the biggest name on the list. The Bengal recently acquainted himself with Detroit, recording two sacks as the Lions took down the AFC North squad. On the year, Hendrickson has four sacks and grades at an elite 90.3 PFF grade for pass rushing.
The four-time Pro Bowler just received his first All-Pro nod last season, and is coming off back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons. A trio of Hutchinson, Hendrickson, and Al-Quadin Muhammad is a terrifying thought for the rest of the NFC North, especially with interior defensive lineman Alim McNeill’s return on the horizon.
The only concern becomes the cap situation, as Hendrickson’s one-year extension for this season with Cincinnati came to the tune of $29 million. Overthecap.com lists the Lions with $27.1 million available.
Even with the Bengals retaining a signing bonus, that puts a squeeze on the Lions.
EDGE Jaelen Phillips, Miami Dolphins
Phillips is, as most trade candidates are, a player in need of an extension.
The 26-year-old had recorded 22 sacks in his first three seasons in the league, but was limited for his 2024 campaign. This season, he has 16 quarterback pressures already, to pair with his sack.
The concern on him is injuries, as 22 missed games between 2023 and 2024 do not inspire confidence considering the Lions’ current woes.
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
Thibodeaux was a trendy pick in mock drafts for Detroit early in the 2022 mock draft cycle, but the Lions ultimately took star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Less than four years later, both EDGEs might find themselves in Honolulu Blue.
Thibodeaux has not lived up to the lofty expectations of being a top-five draft selection, and that has resulted in the Giants acquiring Brian Burns and Abdul Carter recently, which makes a long-term solution to keep the Oregon product in the Big Apple unwise towards the salary cap.
With the veteran already signed for a fifth year, under his fifth-year option, the Lions would have to assess a hit towards their future cap space.
CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
Woolen was a player that had the league on notice and on lockdown in his first few seasons. However, tides have changed in Seattle, and the fourth-year pro could be looking for new scenery with his performance currently.
With the Seahawks' depth, alongside Detroit’s lack of depth with multiple players out, the Motor City is a natural landing place for Woolen.
Woolen would need an extension after this season, alongside questions about his 2025 play, as he is a bottom ten corner in pass coverage, per PFF, currently.
CB Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Douglas is a player who Dan Campbell & Co. know well, as the multi-year Packer was one of the players highlighted each time Detroit faced Green Bay. Douglas was a late addition to the Dolphins this summer, and has proven he has a lot left in the tank at 31 years old.
With injuries holding DJ Reed and Terrion Arnold out, Douglas is one the Lions may reach out to.
CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints
Taylor has been a bright spot on a Saints team that has yet to meet expectations. The former second-round selection was one that did not overlap with Dan Campbell’s tenure, being selected in 2022.
That said, Taylor has experience in the slot and outside, which benefits Detroit greatly in the future when it comes to returning Terrio Arnold and hopefully DJ Reed. That would put the Lions in a spot where a rotation of Arnold, Taylor, and Amik Robertson look likely.
EDGE Arden Key, Tennessee Titans
Key is part of a Titans squad that is in free fall, as head coach Brian Callahan was relieved of duties earlier in the week. The edge rusher provides some of the most intrigue among names that can be moved by the deadline.
However, with a sub-ten percent pass rush win grade in his contract year, he becomes one of the most natural trade pieces on the Music City squad’s roster.
While not a clear cut answer to the starting roles, especially when compared to Trey Hendrickson, Key is certainly a player that would eat reps even if Davenport’s injury lingers.