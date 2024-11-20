Dan Campbell Assesses Za'Darius Smith's Lions Debut
The Lions’ prized trade deadline acquisition, Za'Darius Smith, made his highly-anticipated Detroit debut Sunday against the Jaguars. And, he didn't disappoint.
Smith, who was acquired by the Lions for his ability to get after the quarterback from the edge, delivered a strong pass-rushing effort. He finished the Week 11 contest with a sack, two hurries and three total pressures in 26 snaps as a pass-rusher. And, for his efforts, he earned a 72.5 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus – his third-highest PFF pass-rushing mark of the season.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was pleased with the veteran EDGE’s first game in Honolulu Blue.
“I thought he did some good things for us. It was good to have him out there,” Campbell said Monday of Smith's performance. “I thought, really like we talked about last week, just be a piece of this puzzle, and he’s a guy that’s played, he is instinctive, he doesn’t stay blocked long, he’s really good with his hands.
“Like I said, he can set an edge in the run game, and he’s really good at working gains with (Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill) ‘Mac’ and (defensive lineman DJ) Reader and those guys. He’s got a knack for those things. So, I think, first outing with him, I thought it was good. I think he fits right in with us.”
On Sunday, Smith – who assumes Aidan Hutchinson's role as Detroit's top EDGE rusher – lined up the majority of the time at right defensive end (19 of 37 total snaps). Yet, he logged some of his best work as a stand-up rusher lined up over center.
The ever-vocal Smith, who was seen constantly communicating with his pass-rushing counterparts, also set a solid edge in the run game.
A fourth-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Smith played the first half of this season with the Cleveland Browns. In nine games in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowler amassed five sacks, 20 hurries and 27 total pressures.
“He'll only get better the more he's around our guys and gets to understand them and how to play with them, and they learn about him,” Campbell said of Smith during his weekly spot on 97.1 The Ticket's "Costa and Jansen with Heather" morning show. “But, for his first time out to come in, I thought he did his job, and I do feel like he elevates those guys around him, just like they'll elevate him."