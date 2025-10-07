Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are Best Team in NFL
Here is a look at Week 6 NFL power rankings.
As a result of another road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions are again earningn praise for being among the league's legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 3rd
We can start getting cynical this time of year, especially if our team, or fantasy lineup, or both is already in the toilet. But David Montgomery getting to play in front of his sister for the first time was incredible.
Anyway, the Lions are playing with steam right now and the running game is still rounding into form.
ESPN
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 3rd
After his first 1,000-yard season in 2024, Williams has started slowly in 2025. He hasn't logged more than 50 receiving yards in four games, as he works to get in sync with veteran quarterback Jared Goff and overcome dropped passes. Williams is viewed as a risky option because he's averaging only 7.9 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He hasn't turned limited targets into production or delivered consistently this season -- but he can still make big plays.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 3rd
That season-opening loss to the Packers feels like ancient history after four consecutive wins. But the easy part of their schedule is over, and a brutal stretch awaits, especially without cornerback Terrion Arnold. Their next five games are against the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Vikings, Commanders and Eagles.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 3rd
The offense is cooking right now, kicking aside the notion that Ben Johnson would be missed. They face a big one at Kansas City this week.
The Ringer
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 3rd
While new offensive coordinator John Morton hasn’t (yet) captured the league’s attention in the same way his predecessor Ben Johnson did, Morton has maintained the best feature of this Detroit offense: Anybody can be the star. Tight end Sam LaPorta, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs each have had their turn at chunk gains, and it feels like Morton always has the right counterpunch dialed up when defenses adjust. Few teams make it look as easy as Detroit does.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 5th
The Lions' offense is humming with typical balance and explosiveness after a rough Week 1 at Green Bay. The defense has started to become a bigger factor imposing its will, thanks to Aidan Hutchinson performing at a dominant all-around level.
USA Today
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 5th
While many teams have legit claims, they're our new No. 1. Winners of four in a row, by an average margin of 19 points, nobody in the league is playing better. And Ben Who? The Lions' 174 points scored are the most through five games in franchise history. Sunday night's trip to Arrowhead should verify or debunk how accurately we've slotted Dan Campbell's troops.
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 1st
Last ranking: 4th
The Lions have won four straight games, with the offense averaging just over 40 points per game during that stretch. Their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers is in the rearview mirror.
Detroit is back where it belongs among the NFC's elite.
Jared Goff has been particularly outstanding. With Sunday's performance, he became only the second quarterback in NFL history to complete 75 percent of his passes, throw for 12 or more touchdowns and produce a total passer rating of at least 120 through the first five games.
Who was the first? Peyton Manning, who was named the NFL MVP that year.